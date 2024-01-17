Anguillian Lead Inventor Granted Patent On Keloid Mitigation Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AT Research Partners has patented a novel ear compression device for keloid management, tailored for comfort and effective scarring prevention.

AT Research Partners has patented a keloid management device, another in a series of innovations with lead inventors in Anguilla.

GREENSBORO, NC, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AT Research Partners has been granted approval for an invention led by Dr. Lowell Hughes. US Patent Number 11,872,109 is entitled,“Customized Ear Compression Device for Keloid Management” issued on January 16, 2023. The device is designed to conform snugly to the ear's contours, providing targeted compression to areas prone to keloid scarring, a complex and yet common condition that can be painful and disfiguring.The lead inventor, Dr. Hughes, is a prominent plastic surgeon and director of Hughes Medical Centre, in Anguilla. In describing the significance of this innovation, he noted,“Tackling a longstanding challenge in plastic surgery, especially prevalent among individuals with darker skin tones, was imperative. To date, there has been limited understanding of the underlying pathophysiology and few efforts to address this widespread issue.”Anthony Dellinger, PhD, added,“Being granted the patent in less than five months underscored the need and novelty for this device.” Dellinger continued,“Since the start of the pandemic, AT Research Partners has received approval for ten utility inventions inspired and led from an island known more for its idyllic beaches and serene beauty, as a testament to globalization without borders.”Co-inventor, Terry Earl Brady observed,“Anguilla's culture and history has fostered a mindset ripe for invention, where its entrepreneurs, artisan fishers, athletes and artists have been unmatched again and again.” Brady also drew an intriguing historical parallel,“The Patent Office was enshrined in the US Constitution without requiring a monarch's endorsement, and its early days were shaped by its first superintendent, who was from Tortola. William Thornton was instrumental in the future of innovation, its protection – and evolution.”AT Research Partners is now seeking collaboration and patent divestiture for final development and commercialization for this and the other innovations in its intellectual property portfolio. For more information visit .# # #Contact:Anthony L. Dellinger, PhDPrincipal @ AT Research PartnersAdjunct Professor of Nanoscience @ Joint School of Nanoscience & NanoengineeringAnthony L. DellingerAT Research Partners+1 336-217-5163...Anthony L. DellingerAT Research Partners...

