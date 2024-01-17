CAPX Announces Corporate Loan Referral Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rocky Gor, CAPX Founder and CEOWOODLAND HILLS, CA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CAPX, the leading corporate financing platform, today announced it will be offering a corporate loan referral program effective immediately. As part of the new CAPX Referral Program , anyone can register a $5MM+ corporate loan and get paid a finder's fee when CAPX closes the deal.With over $1.3 billion in transaction volume and over 80 leading bank and non-bank financing partners originating through its platform, CAPX is the leading digital platform transforming middle-market corporate finance.The CAPX Referral Program is designed to provide a finder's fee, which is in line with a typical deal-related bonus structure for loan origination.With bank bonuses down up to 25% in 2023 and similar conditions expected for 2024, the CAPX Referral Program will likely be a welcome addition to many corporate loan professionals including:●Bankers involved in originations and deals that don't meet their bank's current risk preferences●Direct lenders engaged in deals that aren't a fit for their firm●Investment bankers and other M&A specialists who are keen to help their clients find viable debt capital to close the transaction●Wealth managers, restructuring consultants, commercial insurance brokers and other corporate advisors who want to strengthen customer relationships by providing a financing solution for a client who needs capitalThe CAPX Referral Program is quite straightforward and easy to use. To earn a finder's fee bonus on corporate loan referrals, join the CAPX Referral Program and input your deal information online. Then, monitor the deal's progress on your dashboard and CAPX will compensate you when the deal closes.CAPX maintains industry standard confidentiality provisions and will never disclose any referral information. So, corporate lending professionals and business associates can refer deals with confidence.The CAPX Referral Program can also be used as an official exit channel for lenders. Since the majority of loans that lenders see are not a fit, it can be a challenge for lenders to handle them in a harmonious and scalable way.With the CAPX Referral Program, lenders can now persevere goodwill and proactively refer loans that aren't a fit to CAPX. And since CAPX has a diverse set of lenders who offer 10 different loan types, there is a much higher probability that CAPX can find the right capital provider(s) and help the borrower raise the capital they need.“CAPX is pleased to offer the CAPX Referral Program to help ensure corporate borrowers get to the right lenders and deal professionals get the finder's fee for facilitating transactions that would have died otherwise in their own firms,” said Rocky Gor, Founder and CEO of CAPX.“Plus the CAPX Referral Program can help lenders overall by providing an ongoing exit channel to smoothly transition clients who are not deemed a fit. So, this is truly a win-win-win program for borrowers, individual loan originators or business associates, and lenders.”About CAPXCAPX is the intelligent financing platform that instantly connects borrowers with banks and alternative lenders across the US and Canada for loans of $5MM-$500MM+. CAPX streamlines and automates the entire corporate financing process to help both sides connect and collaborate with each other to close deals faster and more efficiently than ever before.With CAPX, your financial information is always confidential and secure. Plus, there are no risks or upfront costs to either borrowers or lenders. Visit capx to learn more.Additional Resources●Join the CAPX Referral Program:●Follow CAPX on LinkedIn:●Both lenders and borrowers interested in providing or obtaining $5MM+ loans are invited to schedule a free 30-minute consultation to discuss joining CAPX with Founder, Rocky Gor, and see a platform demo.

