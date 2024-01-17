ATV Attachment Helps Hunters Independently Transport Slain Game

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Arthur R. of Winnsboro, LA is the creator of the Deer Lift, a lifting system for ATVs designed to automatically lift and transport a deer. Hunters can attach a pipe to the fallen deer prior to attaching the pipe to a vehicle for lifting. While the pipe is secured to the animal, a winch and rebar work in conjunction to lift the deer. The system allows hunters to independently lift deer onto their ATV, eliminating the need to ask for assistance. It also prevents trying to load an incredibly heavy animal onto the ATV risking damage to the vehicle and injury to the hunter, saving considerable time and effort while hunting.Game carts and sleds are commonly used for transporting deer from the hunting site to a vehicle or camp. These products are designed to make the process more efficient, especially in areas where vehicles may not have easy access; however, these types of products typically require multiple people to lift the heavy deer onto the cart/sled. Advancements in design and technology inevitably lead to innovative deer transport solutions, offering hunters more options and features to enhance their overall hunting experience. The Deer Lift is one such innovation designed for hunters who prefer to hunt alone, or even those in a group who do not want to impede their fellow hunters' excursions. Products like the Deer Lift that prioritize safety, ease of use, and convenience are more likely to find favor in the current market. Hunters often seek solutions that make the process of transporting deer more efficient and less strenuous.Arthur was filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Deer Lift product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Deer Lift can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

