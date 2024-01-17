Automotive E Compressor Market Size Is Expected To Reach $63.21 Billion By 2030, Rising At A Market Growth Of 21% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive E Compressor Market

Automotive E Compressor Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Capacity, By Drivetrain, By Vehicle Type, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive E Compressor Market Scope:The Automotive E Compressor Market Size is estimated at USD 13.75 billion in 2022, this market is projected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% to reach USD 63.21 billion by 2030, The global automotive e-compressor market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, stringent emission regulations, and the rising demand for cabin comfortAccording to SNS Insider, the future of the automotive e-compressor market is bright, and the industry is expected to play a key role in reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency.As the automotive industry undergoes a transformative shift towards electrification, the demand for efficient and compact electric compressors has surged. These compressors play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles by optimizing air conditioning and thermal management systems. The market's scope extends beyond traditional automotive segments, encompassing electric two-wheelers, commercial electric vehicles, and even futuristic air mobility platforms.To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report:Key Companies:. Denso Corporation. Aptiv PLC. MAHLE GmbH. Panasonic Corporation. BorgWarner. Sanden Corporation. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.. Robert Bosch GmbH. SCHOTT AG. Hanon Systems. Highly Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.. Toyota Industries Corporation. Valeo S.A.. WABCOIndustry Analysis:The market is witnessing a competitive dance among established automotive players and innovative startups, each vying to carve their niche in this transformative space. Furthermore, the ecosystem is marked by collaborations between traditional automakers and technology companies, reflecting a paradigm shift towards a more interconnected and software-driven automotive landscape.Regional Analysis:The Asia-Pacific region, home to automotive powerhouses such as China, Japan, and South Korea, exhibits a robust trajectory in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), propelling the demand for efficient automotive E compressors. The region's commitment to sustainable mobility aligns seamlessly with the surging popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, fostering a conducive environment for the growth of the E compressor market. As urbanization accelerates, driving the need for cleaner transportation solutions, the APAC region emerges as a crucible for transformative trends in automotive technologies.Automotive E Compressor Market Growth:The Automotive E Compressor Market has been experiencing notable growth, primarily fueled by the increasing global emphasis on environmental sustainability and the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs). As automotive manufacturers shift towards electrification to reduce carbon emissions, electric compressors (E compressors) play a crucial role in the electrified powertrains of electric and hybrid vehicles. E compressors are integral components in electric air conditioning systems, contributing to the overall efficiency and performance of the vehicle. The growing consumer awareness of environmental issues and the push for cleaner transportation options are key drivers stimulating the demand for electric vehicles, subsequently boosting the market for automotive E compressors.Additionally, advancements in electric vehicle technologies and the continuous improvement in battery capabilities have positively influenced the automotive E Compressor Market. The development of more powerful and efficient batteries allows for extended electric driving ranges, making EVs more appealing to consumers. As the automotive industry invests in research and development to enhance the overall efficiency and performance of electric vehicles, the demand for E compressors is expected to rise, contributing to the growth of the market. The automotive E Compressor Market is poised to expand further as electric mobility becomes more mainstream and governments worldwide implement policies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles for a sustainable future.Segment Analysis:Within the automotive e-compressor market, the scroll compressor segment holds the dominant position, anticipated to account for a substantial share of the global market throughout the forecast period. This prominence is attributed to several factors, including the scroll compressor's superior efficiency, compact design, and low noise levels compared to other compressor types. Additionally, the continuous advancements in scroll compressor technology are further augmenting its appeal among automotive manufacturers seeking to enhance the fuel efficiency and comfort of their vehicles.By Capacity:. Less Than 20 CC. 20-40 CC. 40-60 CC. More Than 60 CCBy Drivetrain:. BEV. HEV. PHEVBy Vehicle Type:. Passenger Vehicle. Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV). Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV). Buses and CoachesKey Takeaways:. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for electric compressors, as automakers prioritize eco-friendly alternatives to traditional internal combustion engines. This shift is underscored by the growing awareness of environmental concerns and the need to reduce carbon emissions.. The integration of smart and connected features within these compressors is another notable trend, offering real-time monitoring and control, optimizing performance, and ensuring a seamless driving experience.Buy This Exclusive Report:Recent Key Trends:. Hanon Systems: In 2023, Hanon Systems announced the development of a new high-efficiency e-compressor that is designed to reduce noise and improve cooling performance. The company is also investing in the development of new technologies for e-compressors, such as variable-speed control and waste heat recovery.. Denso Corporation: Denso Corporation has been a major player in the automotive e-compressor market for many years, and the company continues to invest in new technologies. In 2022, Denso announced the development of a new e-compressor that can be used in a wider range of vehicles, including smaller vehicles and SUVs.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Automotive E Compressor Market Segmentation, by Capacity8.1 Less Than 20 CC8.2 20-40 CC8.3 40-60 CC8.4 More Than 60 CC9. Global Automotive E Compressor Market Segmentation, by Drivetrain9.1 BEV9.2 HEV9.3 PHEV10. Global Automotive E Compressor Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type10.1 Passenger Vehicle10.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)10.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)10.4 Buses and Coaches11. Regional Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 The Middle East & Africa11.6 Latin America12. Company Profiles13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Benchmarking13.2 Market Share analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. Conclusion

