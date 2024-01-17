Bolton Law Featured On National Television In Dennis Quaid's Viewpoint Docuseries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bolton Law Logo

Ruby Bolton

Ruby Bolton Brings Texas Family Law & Child Custody Expertise to National Audience in 'Viewpoint' Series

- Ruby BoltonHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bolton Law Firm, a renowned family law practice based in The Woodlands and Tomball, Texas, is proud to announce its feature in a recent episode of the critically acclaimed and nationally televised documentary television series "Viewpoint," hosted by celebrated actor Dennis Quaid.A Texas Firm with National RecognitionRuby Bolton, the founder of Bolton Law Firm, represents less than one percent of attorneys in Texas who are certified family law experts. Bolton and her team, known for their decades of combined experience and dedication to family law, highlight the intricacies of Texas's divorce and child custody laws.Viewpoint: Educating and Inspiring"Viewpoint" is renowned for its integrity in storytelling and commitment to educational content. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the series showcases short documentaries that inspire action and enlighten audiences. The Senior Producers of "Viewpoint" focus on creating meaningful content that adds value to people's lives and is on the cutting edge of television documentary production.In-Depth Exploration of Family LawIn the featured episode, Ruby Bolton shares her insights into the complexities of family law. "Here in Texas, we are really fortunate in that our judges are experts. most of the judges that hear family law cases, that's all they hear," Bolton shares "In order to encourage families to reach an agreement outside of the courtroom, most of our judges will require the parties to go to mediation before going to court and see what they can work out on their own.""Family law courts are here to help parents resolve issues and establish boundaries for children's best interests," says Bolton. She highlights the expertise of Texas judges in family law cases and the emphasis on mediation before court proceedings. "The number one priority of the family law courts has always been the children, and that should be the priority of the attorneys involved as well," Bolton adds.A Shared Mission of EnlightenmentThis collaboration between Bolton Law Firm and "Viewpoint" aims to educate the audience about the nuances of family law, emphasizing the welfare of children and the importance of expert legal guidance.Tune In for Insights and ExpertiseBolton's“Viewpoint” feature can be found here . For more information on Bolton Law Firm and its services, visit boltonlaw . To learn more about "Viewpoint" and their upcoming episodes, visit viewpointproject .

Shannon Brame

EverConvert

+1 864-777-0899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube