GHST World Inc.: REVOLUTIONIZING TECH STARTUPS With A UNIQUE PUBLIC TRADE ACCELERATOR MODEL

GHST World Inc. (OTCBB:GHST)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GHST World Inc. (OTC: GHST), is an innovative public trade Startup Accelerator, proudly announces its commitment to transforming the tech industry by nurturing startups at various stages of development. As the first ever Public Trade Tech Accelerator Company listed on the market , GHST World uniquely positions itself to elevate startups from nascent ideas to market leaders, leveraging its status as a U.S. listed company to provide unparalleled international visibility and credibility.Empowering Startups with Comprehensive SupportGHST World's approach transcends traditional acceleration models by offering extensive administrative, developmental, and financial support. This support is not just limited to capital raising but extends to embedding GHST World's expertise within the startups' operational framework. The focus is on companies that demonstrate a competitive edge in groundbreaking technology, ensuring that innovative ideas receive the nurturing they need to flourish.Diverse Portfolio Showcasing Innovation and ExpertiseGHST World's current portfolio includes:GHST Sport : Revolutionizing sports technology with Smart Sport Devices (SSD) for data tracking and analysis in boxing movements, enhancing game performance and training efficiency.InSSIDe World : Focused on clean energy and strategic infrastructures, InSSIDe World is building a greener future through renewable energy plants and innovative infrastructure solutions.GHST Art World: Merging art, culture, and technology, GHST Art World is dedicated to promoting cultural activities and embracing innovation and creativity in the art industry.IoTT World: Will be dedicated to housing as many "databases" as there are sports in the world, in which all the data collected by the devices produced and sold by GHST Sport Inc will end up contributing to.A Vision for the Future"Our mission at GHST World is to redefine the startup ecosystem," said Esterino Castellazzi, President of GHST World. "We are not just accelerating growth; we are crafting a future where technology startups can achieve their full potential in a supportive and resource-rich environment."About GHST WorldGHST World is a pioneering public trade Startup Accelerator, focusing on elevating tech companies through a blend of expertise in management, sales, finance, research, and development. With a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and managers, GHST World is dedicated to fostering innovation and success in the tech industry.For more information about GHST World and its diverse portfolio, visit ghstworld or contact ....Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as“may”,“will”,“to”,“plan”,“expect”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“could”,“would”,“estimate,” or“continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.For more information contact:GHST World, Inc....

