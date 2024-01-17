Thirty Madison Welcomes Nirveek De As Its Chief Product Officer To Drive Continued Expansion, Innovation In Specialty Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new appointment highlights the company's continued focus on simplifying healthcare through patient-centric experiences that increase access to specialty care options

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Madison , the specialty care company improving access, affordability, outcomes, and patient experience, has welcomed Nirveek De, who joins the company as its first chief product officer. In this role, De will lead the company's product development and product design strategy, overseeing the development of new and innovative healthcare solutions.

Thirty Madison, the specialty care company improving access, affordability, outcomes, and patient experience, has welcomed Nirveek De, who joins the company as its first chief product officer. De will lead the company's product development and product design strategy, overseeing the development of new and innovative healthcare solutions.

Continue Reading

De brings over 18 years of experience in building scalable, globalized, and secure online consumer and enterprise products across startups, as well as some of the world's largest software companies. He joins Thirty Madison from GoodRx, where he led product growth and innovation and efforts with providers and industry partners. De's experience in developing consumer-focused digital healthcare products will be instrumental in advancing Thirty Madison's mission to provide accessible and personalized healthcare solutions to patients. Prior to his role at GoodRx, Nirveek led product teams at Uber and Apple.



"Nirveek's unique blend of healthcare expertise and product leadership will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth, focused on delivering better patient experiences and partnering with payors and employers to broaden further access to our innovative care model,"

said Steven Gutentag, CEO and co-founder of Thirty Madison. "We're thrilled to have him on board, and look forward to the impact he will make as we expand our specialty care offerings, especially in areas like women's health."

As Chief Product Officer, De will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of product strategies across Thirty Madison and its brands, closely partnering with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful launch of new condition areas. De will also focus on enhancing the healthcare company's existing product portfolio.

"Thirty Madison is transforming healthcare in a way that is not only consumer-friendly, but also delivering real impact to patients," said De. "With their seamless delivery of high-quality patient experiences and strategic enterprise partnerships, there is a real opportunity to revolutionize how people manage their healthcare. I look forward to continuing to build on those experiences for patients."

Since its launch in 2016, Thirty Madison has treated over 3 million patients. The company continues to expand in women's health with its multi-speciality service offering, including areas like reproductive care, mental health, sexual health, and migraine. Nurx , the trusted healthcare partner for women, delivered continued care to thousands last year following Thirty Madison's strategic asset acquisition from The Pill Club. Thirty Madison continues to develop commercial partnerships with major health insurers, resulting in affordable and accessible care options for more than 60 million covered lives.

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison exists to deliver on healthcare's biggest opportunities: access and affordability; patient outcomes; and patient experience. Each of its specialized brands is focused on specific chronic condition areas, and thoughtfully designed to support the unique needs of its community with personalized treatments and care. With empathy at the heart of its innovation, its proprietary care model empowers hundreds of thousands of people with ongoing conditions with the accessible, effective treatments across a lifetime of care. Learn more at ThirtyMadison .

SOURCE Thirty Madison