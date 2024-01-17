(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Olas Capital Advisors is thrilled to announce they hired Kimberly Mamaril as the new Vice President of Financial Planning. Kimberly joins the team with a rich background in financial services, marked by nearly a decade of industry experience and a robust commitment to client relationships.

Las Olas Capital Advisors hires Vice President of Financial Planning

Kimberly holds an MBA from the University of Maryland, Smith School of Business, and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM. Her career began immediately after college, where she quickly showcased her aptitude in financial advising, particularly in multi-generational wealth planning. Kimberly's expertise particularly shines in assisting high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Her role at Las Olas Capital Advisors will involve leveraging her extensive knowledge and skills to continue providing exceptional service to clients, helping them navigate complex financial landscapes and secure their legacies. In this role, Kimberly will focus on implementing innovative strategies, utilizing her deep understanding of market trends and personal finance to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs and aspirations of each client. Her approach combines cutting-edge financial techniques with a personal touch, ensuring that clients not only achieve their financial objectives but also understand each step of their financial journey.

Outside of her professional achievements, Kimberly has served on the Board of Directors for the Financial Planning Association of Maryland and is currently the

NexGen Organization Director for the National Financial Planning Association. Kimberly's prominent engagement in the financial planning community enriches their offerings, integrating the latest industry insights and advancements into the comprehensive and personalized financial strategies they provide to their clients.

Jodi and Paul Tanner, owners of Las Olas Capital Advisors, expressed their enthusiasm about this significant addition to their team. "Adding Kimberly to our team marks an exciting expansion of our client-focused services. Her expertise goes beyond traditional wealth management as she excels in crafting personalized financial narratives that align with each individual's goals and dreams, thereby enhancing our ability to provide a more holistic and tailored financial planning experience."

Kimberly's vibrant personality extends beyond her professional life; she is an avid sailor, a global traveler, and a culinary enthusiast. She loves her golden retrievers, Leo and Ari.

