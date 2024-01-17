Fisker Sued For Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton For More Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

On November 8, 2023, Fisker, Inc. announced that it was delaying the release of Q3 2023 financial results from its previously announced release date of November 8th before the market opened to November 13th after the closing bell, citing the October departure of the Company's former chief accounting officer.

Shares of Fisker, Inc. stock dropped 8% in early intraday trading on November 8, 2023.

Then after the market closed on November 13, 2023, Fisker announced Q3 2023 financial results and disclosed that it would be delayed in filing SEC Form 10-Q after determining that it has a material weakness in its controls over financial reporting.

Shares of Fisker, Inc. stock dropped more than 10% in afterhours trading on November 13, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Fisker, Inc. stock between August 4, 2023 and November 20, 2023, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is January 26, 2024. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

