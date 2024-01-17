Egypt Remittance Market Sees Notable Growth In 2023 With Forecasts To 2028: Inbound And Outbound Transaction Trends Analyzed

The well-documented research showcases an insightful trend analysis of transaction values and volumes in the Egyptian remittance sphere, alongside the market's progression over the second quarter of 2023. Notably, the inbound remittance market in Egypt has demonstrated significant growth, recording a 5.5% increase during 2022. The upward trajectory is forecasted to continue with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from now until 2028, predicting market ascension to US$ 35.27 billion.

The outbound remittance sector has also experienced growth, with an increase of 1.6% over the course of 2022. Projections suggest a steady CAGR of 1.3%, taking the market from a valuation of US$422.3 million in 2022 to an anticipated US$457.3 million by 2028.

In-Depth Consumer Profile and Flow Analysis

The report intensifies its focus by delving into the consumer profiles of both senders and beneficiaries. This includes a thorough examination of age groups, income brackets, occupations, and the purposes behind the remittance transactions. Such detailed consumer profiles provide an essential vantage point for understanding the dynamics of the remittance market in Egypt.

Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel

A particular focus is placed on the channels through which remittances are sent. Detailed assessments of digital, mobile, and non-digital remittance channels offer key stakeholders a comprehensive view of market dynamics, highlighting areas of potential development and investment.

The report's in-depth analysis reflects an unbiased viewpoint with data collated using industry best practices and leverages a proprietary analytics platform. These findings are crucial for businesses and investors seeking to understand the remittance market's landscape, carve out new opportunities, assess market risks, and formulate strategic decisions based on solid, data-driven insights.

Furthermore, the publication serves as a robust forecasting tool, providing stakeholders with a forward-looking perspective that aids in the crafting of long-term growth strategies tailored to the Egyptian remittance market's unique characteristics.

This research provides actionable insights which are indispensable for businesses and investors currently participating or intending to engage in the Egypt international remittance market. By offering an in-depth look into market growth and trends, the report is an invaluable resource as stakeholders look to capitalize on emerging business opportunities within Egypt's evolving financial landscape.

This rigorous analysis provides a granular level of detail through diverse segments within the remittance market, offering valuable insights into the following areas:



Market opportunity by transaction value and volume

Average value per transaction

Market share of key players in digital, mobile, and non-digital channels

Consumer demographic analysis, including age group, income level, and occupation of senders and recipients Remittance flows and market opportunities from key states and regions

