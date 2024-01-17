Multifunctional Tow Dolly Offers Much Needed Versatility When Towing Cargo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Nathan N. of Caledonia, NY is the creator of the Origami Tilt Car Tow Dolly, a modified towing dolly that folds for compact and convenient storage. When expanded, the system adjusts in the center to accommodate different wheel bases when towing various types of automobiles and other cargo. The dolly is versatile and easy to use for end users, offering a comfortable ride while towing by using independent torsion axles. With its loaded weight capacity being 3,500-lbs loaded, it ensures users can tow almost any desired cargo. The torsion axles are present on both sides of the dolly to absorb all impacts from speed bumps, road debris, road work, potholes, etc. The torsion axles maintain an undisturbed chassis for the dolly itself. A solid telescoping bar attaches to the bottom, making it a solid chassis dolly.There are four steel caster wheels that help this invention roll on its own. With the pull of a receiver pin and removal of two bolts, the dolly tilts for easy loading. By releasing the two heavy-duty spring-loaded barrel locks on each side, the outer platforms slide out for wider wheel bases. When not in use, the dolly folds up compactly for storage and only takes up approximately 4-feet of space. Users can store it almost anywhere like garages, storage sheds, in compact vehicles, and more. With this device, there is no need to have an empty dolly bounce around behind the vehicle when it can be folded up and placed in a truck bed or other storage area.Tow dollies are devices used for towing a vehicle behind another vehicle, providing a cost-effective and versatile solution for transporting cars. RV owners use tow dollies to bring a second vehicle with them on their journeys. Manufacturers focus on designing versatile tow dolly products that can accommodate different types and sizes of cars, making them more attractive to a broader customer base. Innovations in tow dolly technology, like the features displayed in the Origami Tilt Car Tow Dolly, will inevitably attract consumers looking for modern and improved solutions to vehicle towing.Nathan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Origami Tilt Car Tow Dolly product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Origami Tilt Car Tow Dolly can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

