Honoring Ukraine's Resilience: AI For Good Foundation Announces Special Event At The University Of San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On January 25th, 2024, come and support Ukraine's resilience in San Francisco.

On January 25th, 2024, the University of San Francisco will open its doors to the Bay Area community to come witness Ukraine's incredible resiliency.

- James Hodson, CEO, AI for Good FoundationSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On January 25th, 2024, the University of San Francisco will open its doors to the Bay Area community to come witness Ukraine's incredible resiliency, which continues to keep freedom alive and is changing the course of history.Tens of millions of Ukrainians have a close friend or direct relative lost to the war. Millions of Ukrainians have lost their homes. Hundreds of thousands have been injured or forcibly deported to Russia. Tens of thousands have been killed by Russia's genocidal attempts to wipe the Ukrainian nation off the map. Civilians keep being targeted and killed each and every single day.Yet, Ukraine still stands, and Ukraine's national identity and cultural resilience remain stronger than at any time in its long history. As the war reaches its third year, it's critical to celebrate the courage and resilience of Ukrainians, to see the positive, and to help grow the light at the end of the tunnel.Members of the Bay Area community are invited to join us on January 25 for a special dinner, a multi-dimensional exhibition, a charity auction of artwork by world-renowned artists including Kateryna Kryvolap and Ola Rondiak, and talks by cultural figures and key members of Ukraine's ministerial and diplomatic services.This event, put together by the AI for Good Foundation 's“Empower Ukraine” initiative, brings Ukraine's resilience to life through the stories of those living each day to give their children a brighter future, the contemporary resistance artists, and technology inventions that keep Ukraine alive.To register for the event please visit: .Where: Mclaren Conference Centre, 2345 Golden Gate Avenue, San FranciscoWhen: January 25th, 2024, 6pm-9pm.Attire: Business CasualContact: ...About the AI for Good Foundation: Empower Ukraine is an initiative of the AI for Good Foundation (a US-based 501(c)(3)) and its Ukrainian branch, the My Syla Charitable Foundation. Together, we support economic and community resilience in Ukraine, protect cultural heritage , support war crimes investigations, develop sanctions recommendations for allied governments, and reimagine the future of Ukraine for Ukrainians, today. The AI for Good Foundation is active around the world, building economic and community resilience through technology, putting humans first, and helping governments and civil society to effectively navigate the accelerating tides of emerging technologies.

Media Relations

AI for Good Foundation

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube