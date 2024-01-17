Navigating Child Safety And AI Innovation At PRIVO's Children's Digital Privacy Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featured speakers

- Denise G. Tayloe, CEO, PRIVOLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Privacy Vaults Online (PRIVO) announced additional timely and relevant keynote addresses to complete its upcoming Children's Digital Privacy Summit in Los Angeles, January 24, at the New Mart Building downtown.James Thomason, a distinguished technologist (former CTO, Dell Cloud Marketplace), entrepreneur, and investor with over 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley will speak about, "Child Safety in the Age of AI: Navigating the Fine Line Between Innovation and Influence." Carl Szabo, Vice President and General Counsel for NetChoice, will discuss state child privacy legislation which NetChoice is challenging with First Amendment lawsuits. He will speak on,“Age Matters: Exploring the Current and Future Landscape of Age Verification and Digital Identity.”The PRIVO Summit promises insights into the crucial intersection of AI and child safety. Thomason will address the specific vulnerabilities of children in an AI-integrated world. He will explore potential impacts on development, emphasizing ethical considerations in AI design and will discuss psychological and safety risks associated with AI interactions. Thomason is advocating for responsible AI design principles prioritizing the privacy and well-being of young users.“Children's privacy protection is at even greater risk today,” said Denise G. Tayloe, CEO of PRIVO.“More and more regulation is coming and big tech is challenging it. In addition, we are going to explore what potential risks and benefits artificial intelligence brings to the equation at our summit.”The summit comprises three additional sessions related to AI, covering topics such as legal risks associated with vendor relationships, the use of third-party web tracking tools, and mitigation strategies to proactively navigate these risks.With over 20 industry expert speakers, the event will share best practices and insights on how companies can comply with regulatory requirements while still achieving their business goals. Companies need to mitigate risk when catering to children and teens through online services, connected products, or experiences.Additional panels include discussions on Monetization Challenges: Staying Compliant with Regulations, Providing Children with Experiences While Meeting Business Needs, and The State of Play, which focuses on privacy regulations. These panels all bring together leading privacy professionals to shed light on the unprecedented number of new and proposed regulations at the US federal and state levels, in Europe, and globally.The discussion aims to provide practical insights for companies and privacy professionals navigating the complex landscape of regulatory requirements, aligning different demands, and delivering valuable experiences for children.Attendees will gain insights into building privacy-enhanced experiences and ensuring the safe engagement of children in the evolving landscape of AI and immersive technologies.For attorneys attending, the event is eligible for CLE credits, administered by SheppardMullin, the Summit's Continuing Education Partner.To register for the Children's Digital Privacy Summit or learn more about the event, visit: summit/2024---About PRIVOPRIVO is a leading authority in children's online privacy, minors' digital identity and consent management. PRIVO's signature Kids Privacy Assured program aids companies in navigating the online privacy landscape from COPPA, GDPR to the Children Codes. Additionally, PRIVO's specialized suite of cloud-based solutions including age verification, youth registration, and parental consent, enable companies to seamlessly engage with - or block access to - minors. PRIVO has been an FTC-approved COPPA Safe Harbor since 2004, trusted by leading and well-known family brands.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Mike Smith

PR and Investor Relations for PRIVO

+1 703-623-3834

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn