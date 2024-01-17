Improved Bowel Cup And Liner Help Medical Professionals Better Assist Bedridden Patients With Bowel Movements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Anna C. of Jacksonville, FL is the creator of the Portable Bowel Cup and Liner, an elongated plastic cup with a handle and disposable drawstring liner that enables people to have a bowel movement while being confined to a bed. Nurses, caregivers, and other professionals can place the cup and liner opening over the anus, allowing the patient to defecate directly into the bag for easy cleanup. The cup may measure approximately 9-inches in length and 4-inches in width with the cup opening measuring approximately 6-inches wide.The oval-shaped opening supports a drawstring liner, fitting over the anus to accommodate a bowel movement directly into the liner. The tool enables patients to lay comfortably on his or her side and defecate into the liner without making a mess. Measurement markings are present on the side of the cup to accommodate bowel samples for the patient, if necessary. Overall, the tool offers a much safer, cleaner, and more secure method of containing bowel movements for bedridden patients.The demand for medical accessories is closely tied to trends in the healthcare industry. As the healthcare sector evolves, there are inevitable changes in patient care practices and the types of medical equipment used, including bedpans. In healthcare settings, infection control is a critical consideration. Manufacturers may focus on producing bedpans and other similar devices with features that facilitate easy cleaning and disinfection to reduce the risk of infections. Products like the Portable Bowel Cup and Liner innovate on traditional bedpans, maximizing convenience, safety, and cleanliness when bedridden patients need to go to the bathroom. The market for these types of medical accessories is not limited to a specific region-global trends in healthcare and aging populations contribute to the overall dynamics of the market.Anna filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Portable Bowel Cup and Liner product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Portable Bowel Cup and Liner can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...