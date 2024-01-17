Dartpoints Expands Reach Into AI Market Through Collaboration With Virtuous AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints® , a leading provider of colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and enabler of advanced solutions, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing, announces its collaboration with Virtuous AI, marking another significant milestone for

DartPoints as the company continues to demonstrate its leadership position in the market supporting customers' AI workload needs. Under this partnership, DartPoints will provide state-of-the-art colocation services for Virtuous AI at its data center in Greenville, South Carolina. This collaboration showcases DartPoints' dedication to providing reliable connectivity and unparalleled user experiences.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking partnership with DartPoints," said Chris Patton, Head of Product at Virtuous AI. "By leveraging their carrier-neutral colocation data center, we can confidently deliver our accurate and explainable multi-modal models, ensuring secure and efficient enterprise-grade generative AI."

Virtuous AI is renowned for its cutting-edge approach to artificial intelligence, creating custom multi-modal models that are tailored specifically to each customer's unique requirements. With the ability to utilize images, videos, and data, Virtuous AI learns about the customer's business, resulting in enhanced insights and intelligent decision-making.

By partnering with DartPoints, Virtuous AI gains access to a carrier-neutral colocation data center that solves the nationwide challenges associated with data delivery. DartPoints' state-of-the-art facilities enable network operators, cloud and content providers, and content delivery networks to store, process, and execute data efficiently, minimizing travel time and optimizing performance.

"This partnership with Virtuous AI exemplifies DartPoints' dedication to supporting cutting-edge technologies," Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints. "Virtuous AI's ethical approach to AI development aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide secure and reliable colocation services. We are excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on the technological landscape."

DartPoints is strategically advancing its hardware infrastructure to seamlessly accommodate increased computing power demands, particularly those driven by AI. Through the utilization of its carrier-neutral partner ecosystem and implementation of stringent security measures,

DartPoints guarantees a secure environment for Virtuous AI to confidently scale and expand. The facilities go the extra mile in prioritizing the safety and protection of critical infrastructure, employing 24x7 CCTV monitoring, dual authentication entry, and individually secured cabinets.

In addition to offering peace of mind, DartPoints' facility compliance, including SSAE 18 SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI SAQ-D certifications, further demonstrates its commitment to data security and regulatory compliance.

