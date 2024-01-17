Victory Home Remodeling Names Bill Winters Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDISON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling, a prominent player in the home remodeling industry, is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition with the promotion of Bill Winters to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Bill Winters, who joined Victory Home Remodeling as Executive Vice President of Leadership and Development, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's culture and driving its strategic initiatives. With a decade-long track record of success at ADP, where he rose to the position of Division Vice President of Sales, Winters brings a wealth of experience and an employee-centric approach to his new role.

Jared Brown, Co-Founder of Victory Home Remodeling, stated, "Bill is a next generation leader with the vision and passion to take Victory to the national level. Our employees happiness and well-being are paramount. Bill's leadership development experience, combined with his people over profit approach, gives us incredible confidence being at the helm."

Bill Winters, with his proven leadership skills and commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, is excited to take on the role of CEO. "What excites me most is the incredible potential within our team and the prospect of transforming not just homes, but lives. Together, we will redefine industry standards, surpassing expectations, and create homes and careers that inspire." When asked what he is looking forward to the most, "To build a better world through our obsession with a world-class customer and employee experience alike. With our DNA built around these pillars, I am looking forward to growing Victory coast to coast to continue providing these same opportunities nationwide."

Under Winters' leadership, Victory Home Remodeling aims to further expand its market presence, strengthen customer relationships, and continue providing innovative solutions to homeowners across the country.

Frank LaGuarina, Co-Founder of Victory Home Remodeling, expressed enthusiasm about the leadership change, stating, "Bill has been a driving force behind Victory's success since he joined our executive team. His dedication to excellence, coupled with his strategic vision, makes him the ideal leader to guide Victory Home Remodeling into its next phase of growth."

