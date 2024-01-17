Sherburne Partners Invests In Digital Color Concepts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategic Partnership Supports Growth in Print and Packaging Manufacturing

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Color Concepts ("DCC" or the "Company), a manufacturer of folding carton packaging and leading provider of premium commercial print services, today announced a majority equity recapitalization by Sherburne Partners ("Sherburne"). This investment by Sherburne, a private investment firm based in New York City, aims to accelerate the Company's growth in packaging operations, enable DCC's management team to optimize the business and strengthen DCC's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Based in New Jersey and New York, DCC will continue to be led by the existing management team, including industry veterans President Don Terwilliger and CEO Stephen Pandolfi, who will remain significant equity holders in the business. Genesis Park, a Houston-based private investment firm, provided debt financing to support the transaction.

"DCC has a demonstrated track record of exceptional quality, investing in new equipment and technology to meet the production needs and critical turnaround times that are integral to our client's success. We are excited to see continued growth through our partnership with

Sherburne," says Terwilliger.

Sherburne, led by Co-Managing Partners Oliver Patten and Parker Shields, focuses on long-term oriented, strategic growth investments in industrial and business services industries. Patten said, "We are thrilled to invest in DCC. Their commitment to providing exceptional quality work and a premium experience for their clients aligns strongly with our strategy to build a fully integrated, growth-oriented print and packaging platform serving attractive end markets with a customer-centric approach." Shields adds, "We are excited to invest for the future and partner with Don, Steve, and the management team to support the Company's continued growth while maintaining DCC's unwavering commitment to its customers and overall mission. We are looking forward to continuing to pursue complementary acquisitions as we build out the DCC platform."

About Digital Color Concepts

Digital Color Concepts ("DCC") is a fully integrated folding carton and specialty graphics company specializing in high-quality offset & digital printing, large format signage, warehousing, fulfillment, & pick and pack with drop shipping services. DCC partners with its clients to deliver what it commits to on every project. DCC supports the industry's highest social and environmental standards while providing a premium experience for its clients.

About Sherburne Partners

Sherburne Partners ("Sherburne") is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in and builds upon companies in fragmented industrial and business service industries. Sherburne invests primarily in founder and family-owned businesses with attractive growth prospects and customer-centric cultures. Sherburne makes majority-control investments and provides capital to create enduring market leaders.

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm that supports growth and later stage lower middle market businesses through flexible debt and equity capital solutions and strategic guidance. Genesis Park generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $3 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and seasoned management teams. Genesis Park is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success.

