Saudi Arabia International Remittance Business Report 2023: Consistent Decline In Inflation Is Expected To Aid Growth - Forecast To 2028



The remittance market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is projected to record strong growth over the next few quarters. Inflation cooldown, coupled with the rising migrant population in the country, is expected to emerge as the major growth driver for the remittance industry in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. Remittance outflows, especially to Kenya, have reported strong growth in H1 2023, and the trend is projected to further continue in H2 2023.

To tap into the larger pool of migrant communities, digital remittance firms are seeking to forge strategic alliances for launching new services in the Kingdom. Going forward, this trend is expected to aid the competitive landscape, driving innovation and market growth in Saudi Arabia. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the industry over the next three to four years in the Kingdom.

The consistent decline in inflation is expected to aid the growth of the remittance industry in Saudi Arabia

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), in October 2023, reported a decline for the fifth month in a row in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The inflation rate declined by 1.6% in the month, which is 0.1% lower compared to the 1.7% decline reported in September 2023. This stability in the inflation rate indicates the strength of the Saudi Arabian economy, and as a result, the publisher expects remittance outflows to increase over the next few quarters.

Remittances from Saudi Arabia to Kenya surged significantly on the back of growing migrant population

Kenyans living and working in Saudi Arabia are now sending more money back home than those in the United States. This shift highlights the ongoing impact of high inflation on people's incomes in the United States.

Based on the data revealed by the Kenyan Central Bank, remittances from Saudi Arabia increased by 30.28% to reach US$246 million in the first eight months of 2023. During the same period in 2022, the remittance outflows from Saudi Arabia to Kenya stood at US$188.8 million.

The two countries are expected to sign a labor agreement over the next few months, which means more professionals will enter the Saudi Arabian market from Kenya. This will further aid the growth of the remittance market in the Kingdom over the next three to four years.

As of now, majority workers are hired and linked to employers through agencies operating under the GCC's kafala system. This system mainly oversees migrant workers, especially in domestic and construction roles.

Firms are entering into strategic collaborations to provide remittance services to Nepalese in Saudi Arabia

With the market projected to report strong growth over the next three to four years, players in the segment are looking to garner more market share by launching remittance services for more and more migrant communities.

Esewa Money Transfer, the digital remittance firm under F1Soft Group, entered into a strategic collaboration with Enjaz Payment Services Company in September 2023. As part of the alliance, Nepalese migrants in Saudi Arabia can send money to recipients in their country using either 150 Enjaz branches or the digital app.

The funds can be received through 13800+ remit agents, 100000+ Esewa Money Transfer locations, banks, and institutions. This partnership will also allow Enjaz to reach 7.5 million+ Esewa wallet users directly for loading remittances.

Going forward, the publisher expects more such strategic collaborations to take place in the remittance market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thereby aiding the competitive landscape in the sector. The competitive landscape will be also driven by the entry of new and innovative startups in the market from the short to medium-term perspective.

