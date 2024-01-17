Agileview Inc. Awarded Air Force Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AgileView's synthetically generated image of an airport includes atmospheric conditions like clouds and shadows to help train the AI model, mimicking the way a satellite captures these features.

AgileView Inc. announced that it has been selected by AFWERX for a contract to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force.

- Avi Lindenbaum, CEO of AgileView Inc YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AgileView announced today that it has been selected by The Department of The Air Force / AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract focused on Geospatial Data Synthesis to address some of the Air Force's most pressing challenges. The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines. The Department of the Air Force began offering the Open Topic SBIR program in 2018 and now AgileView will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“We are extremely proud to be working with the Department of the Air Force, AFRL, and AFWERX” said Avi Lindenbaum, CEO of AgileView Inc.“What used to require thousands of hours of manual effort by humans to procure, label, and train object detection models can now be accomplished in a fraction of the time and cost using our synthetic data and training methodologies.”Significant resources in artificial intelligence model development are required to train models to accurately interpret data inputs. This challenge is particularly pronounced for models utilizing real satellite data, where obtaining a diverse and annotated dataset proves to be a demanding, expensive, and time-intensive task. AgileView addresses this issue with its technology, generating synthetic data that is automatically labeled and statistically mirrors the features found in real imagery. This approach accelerates the development and enhances the accuracy of object detection and classification models.“Whether it's identifying an enemy bomber or an oil spill, the ability to see and understand overhead imagery faster with greater clarity provides a vital decision-making advantage,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Charles Cleveland, former director of operations of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and member of AgileView's advisory board.“Synthetic data has the potential to revolutionize how we address complex national security challenges and I look forward to helping AgileView shape the future of this important field.”The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.About AgileView Inc.AgileView provides synthetic data generation solutions tailored to improving overhead imagery analysis for decision-making. Our mission is to bolster our customers' efforts in unlocking the value of satellite, aerial, and drone imagery by providing the tools to develop and deploy more accurate and cost-effective AI/ML models.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.

