Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Insulin Patch Pumps Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Insulin Patch Pumps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the insulin patch pumps market size is predicted to reach $2.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth in the insulin patch pumps market is due to the rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest insulin patch pumps market share. Major players in the insulin patch pumps market include Cellnovo Group SA, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Hoffmann-La-Roche AG, AMF Medical SA.

Insulin Patch Pumps Market Segments

.By Type: Traditional Insulin Pumps, Smart Insulin Pump, Disposable Insulin Pumps

.By Mode: Basal, Bolus

.By Pump Type: Tethered Pump, Patch Pump

.By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes

.By End-User: Hospital, Clinics, Laboratories, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global insulin patch pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Insulin patch pumps are small, computerized devices with pre-programmed delivery of insulin dosage to a diabetic patient to conveniently manage their blood sugar. An insulin patch pump is often attached to a strap under the garments, in a pocket, on the waist belt, and with an adhesive patch on the stomach or arm of the patient.

The main types of insulin patch pumps are traditional insulin pumps, smart insulin pump and disposable insulin pumps. The traditional insulin pumps are a small device used to delivers insulin through a small plastic tube. The device continually pumps insulin throughout the day and night. Before meals, it can also supply insulin more quickly. These mode of delivery includes basal and bolus. The pumps come in two types namely tethered pump and patch pump to treat patients with type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. These are mainly used in hospital, clinics, laboratories, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Characteristics

3. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Trends And Strategies

4. Insulin Patch Pumps Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Size And Growth

27. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Insulin Patch Pumps Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

