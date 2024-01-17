LLYC Ranks In Mergermarket's Global Top 10 M&A Communication Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In 2023, LLYC advised on 50 transactions worth $41.32 billion dollars and ranks #1 in Spain, among Europe's top 10, and Americas' top 15.

LLYC (BME:LLYC)

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LLYC has secured a place among the Top 15 Global M&A Communication Advisors by deal value, having advised on 50 transactions worth 41.32 billion dollars, according to Mergermarket.Mergermarket has recognized LLYC for its leadership in all geographical areas of operation. LLYC ranks #1 in Spain, with 33 transactions worth 16.96 billion dollars, among Europe's Top 10, with 47 transactions totaling 37.93 billion dollars, and in the Americas' Top 15, with 21 transactions worth 25.62 billion euros.Notable transactions include:US group Bunge's merger with its Canadian rival Viterra (8.2 billion dollars)Zegona's acquisition of Vodafone Spain (5 billion euros)Generali's purchase of Liberty Seguros (2.3 billion euros)Takeover bid by TDR Capital and I Squared Capital for Applus+ (1.26 billion)Voluntary takeover bid for 100% of Opdenergy by Antin Infrastructure Partners (866 million euros)Ferrara Candy's acquisition of Dori Alimentos (450 million dollars)FGS Global's leadership worldwide, a LLYC partner firm:FGS Global is an international communications consultancy specializing in cross-border operations. With LLYC's association, it has achieved global leadership, closing 2023 with 322 transactions worth 495.33 billion dollars."With technology at the center, we deliver impactful investor communications,deeply analyzing the conversation, and tapping into creativity to deliver top value propositions for clients,” says Luis Guerricagoitia, Partner and Senior Director of Financial Communication.“This approach has helped us benefit from the market's recovery during the second half of 2023. We hope this trend further enables us to continue strengthening our position as a global leader in M&A advisory communication during 2024."About LLYCLLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Corporate Affairs and Marketing consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic.In 2022, LLYC's operating revenues exceeded 72 million euros. LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

Sandra Ramos

LLYC

+1 786-590-1000

...