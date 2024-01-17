Drone Flight Controller System Market Enroute To A $13.8 Billion Destination By 2032 - Insights From A M R

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drone Flight Controller System Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Drone Flight Controller System Market by Application (Fixed-Wing Drone, and Rotary Wing Drone), End-Use (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, and Others), Range of Operation (Short Range, Mid-Range, and Long Range), and Sales Channel (Online, and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”.

According to the report, the global drone flight controller system industry generated $6.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $13.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Request Sample Pages -

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global drone flight controller system market is driven by factors such as rise in adoption of drones across various industries, supportive government regulations and guidelines for drone operations, and technological advancements in flight control systems. However, regulatory challenges and the rise in security and privacy concerns hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, innovation in electric propulsion systems, and rise in demand for autonomous drones are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the drone flight controller system market during the forecast period .

Recent Developments in the Drone Flight Controller System Sector:

. In November 2023, Honeywell secured a contract from AIBOT for its Compact Fly-By-Wire (cFBW) system, designated for AIBOT's fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

. October 2022 witnessed a strategic partnership between BAE Systems and Supernal, Hyundai's advanced air mobility (AAM) unit, focusing on flight control technology for upcoming electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxis.

. January 2022 marked Moog Inc.'s contract with DARPA, providing precision motion control for elements of the Gremlins demonstration system, encompassing GAV tail fin control, GAV wing deploys, and fin control.

. In October 2022, Sky-Drones Technologies LTD introduced AirLink 5G, the latest drone flight controller capable of seamless integration with various UAVs, including fixed-wing drones, hybrid VTOL drones, and VTOL multirotor drones.

. March 2021 saw the debut of Fusion Reflex Introductory Model by Dutch start-up Fusion Engineering, offering a flight controller enabling drones to operate effectively in adverse weather conditions.

. October 2020 witnessed Honeywell International Inc. receiving a contract from Pipistrel, a UAV company, to provide cutting-edge flight control technologies for unmanned freight aircraft.

Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-options

The rotary wing drone segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the rotary wing drone segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fourths of the global drone flight controller system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is rise in the use of rotary wing drones for aerial photography and search and rescue applications. Moreover, the rotary wing drone segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the expansion of capabilities of these drones for a variety of commercial, industrial, and defense applications.

The commercial aviation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the commercial aviation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global drone flight controller system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as drone flight controller companies develop various strategies such as investment and product launch to strengthen their presence in the commercial drone industry. Moreover, the military aviation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in demand for drone flight controller systems due to countries focusing on the development and utilization of military drone technology for transportation and surveillance purposes.

The short-range segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on range of operation, the short-range segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global drone flight controller system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a growing threat of terrorism and asymmetric warfare. However, the long-range segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the integration of advanced communication technologies and telemetry, such as satellite communication and robust radio frequency systems in drone flight controller systems.

The offline segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global drone flight controller system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is need for hands-on experience, individualized attention, and a reliable point of contact during procurement of drone flight controller system. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in demand for online channels due to their affordability, good inventory management, and the capacity to offer prompt customer service.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the drone flight controller system market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is an expansion of various drone manufacturers, which shows growing significance of the drone flight controller system. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to continuous enhancements in drone technology, encompassing refinements in navigation, communication, and sensing capabilities.

Key Report Highlights:

The drone flight controller system market analysis spans 16 countries, presenting a country-by-country segment breakdown in terms of value ($ million) for 2022-2032.

Our research integrates top-tier data, expert opinions, and independent perspectives, aiming for a comprehensive view to assist stakeholders in strategic decision-making for ambitious growth.

We meticulously reviewed 3,700+ product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and similar materials from major industry players to enhance market understanding.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Leading Market Players: -

BAE Systems

JIYI Robot (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

Moog Inc.

Safran

DJI

3DR, Inc.

Sky-Drones Technologies LTD

Fusion Engineering

Honeywell International Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global drone flight controller system market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contract, partnership, product launch, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:

- Aircraft Flight Control Systems Market : lobal Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Military aircraft flight control Avionics Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Aircraft Flight Control Computers Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn