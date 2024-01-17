Sage Lavine Featured On ABC, NBC, CBS, And FOX Network Affiliates As A Guest On Break Through With Lisa Nichols!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sage Lavine, world class keynote speaker featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World class keynote speaker, Sage Lavine was recently a featured guest on Break Through with Lisa Nichols! The show, which was filmed in Beverly Hills, California by an Emmy Award winning crew, includes guests from around the world who shared their stories of personal triumph.

Lavine has inspired hundreds of thousands of leaders and entrepreneurs on Women's stages and at Business Conferences around the world. Along with being a brilliant trainer, authentic storyteller, Sage is committed to empowering women everywhere to grow successful businesses using principles that align with women's values like collaboration rather than competition, empowerment rather than power over and generosity rather than scarcity and urgency.

Lavine has spoken on the TedX stage, on NPR, at Microsoft Headquarters, for Hay House Global online conference and the SHIFT Network's Evolutionary Business Summit. She's been featured on the Inc 5000 list & has shared the stage with leaders like Marianne Williamson, Deepak Chopra and Neale Donald Walsch.

Sage believes in entrepreneurship as a way to close the pay gap for women, and create world change, Her company, Women Rocking Business has raised over a million dollars for women's humanitarian projects around the globe, girls in 3rd world countries and to pull plastics out of the ocean.

“I'm excited about the 'Break Through with Lisa Nichols!' TV show, and what it means for so many people,” said Lisa Nichols, the show's host.“With every interview, television has helped me touch more people, and build more impact. Now, I hope to be that catapult for others, showcasing and celebrating the breakthroughs of the inspiring entrepreneurs I had the privilege of interviewing.”

Break Through With Lisa Nichols! features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on how they broke through in today's business world, and their success that will inspire others.

