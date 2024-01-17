Linqia Launches Diverse Beauty Creators Network To Address Consumer Demand For Diverse Representation In Beauty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Linqia Launches Diverse Beauty Creator Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Linqia , the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing, introduced today a new and first-to-market offering for beauty brands, the Diverse Beauty Creators Network (DBCN). The Diverse Beauty Creators Network is a pre-vetted, curated roster of rising star beauty creators who exemplify the under-represented audiences they serve.Consumers increasingly demand more diversity and representation in marketing campaigns in today's beauty landscape. A recent study found that 81% of consumers want more diversity in beauty marketing, yet brands struggle to bring that diversity to highly-produced and nationally-supported advertising campaigns."The beauty industry is at a crossroads," said Nader Alizadeh, CEO of Linqia. "Consumers are demanding more diversity, but brands are struggling to integrate differing perspectives into advertising campaigns in a timely manner. Our Diverse Beauty Creator Networks provides a curated list of up-and-coming creators already doing great work on their social platforms. We've curated a network of talented creators who are not only diverse in their identities but also in their creative approaches."The Diverse Beauty Creators Network includes influencers from various perspectives, including Hispanic/Latinx, Black, AAPI, LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities. All creators are passionate about beauty, have a proven track record of creating polished, high-quality, performant content, and have few existing brand partnerships. With recent data showing higher engagement rates for up-and-coming beauty creators across popular social platforms, Linqia's Diverse Beauty Creators Network prioritizes creators with follower counts under 100,000."I'm so excited to be a part of the Diverse Beauty Creators Network," said @kailakake , a beauty creator who is partnering with Linqia on the launch. "It's important for me to use my platform to amplify the voices of people of color and other under-served communities. I'm confident that this network will help create more opportunities for me to represent, as we all work towards a more inclusive beauty industry."In addition to providing brands access to a curated network of diverse creators, creators from the Diverse Beauty Creators Network also partner closely with brands pre-campaign, acting as a council to help inform the creative strategy, including look & feel, style, tone, and messaging."The beauty industry is finally starting to recognize the importance of representation," added @kailakake. "I'm hopeful that the Diverse Beauty Creator Network will play a role in accelerating this movement. Brands must collaborate closely with creators to get it right when speaking to our audiences."The Diverse Beauty Creators Network is a valuable resource for brands committed to creating more inclusive and authentic beauty campaigns and connecting with their audiences in ever deeper ways.To find out more about Linqia's Diverse Beauty Creators Network, go toAbout LinqiaLinqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. We are a full-service, tech-enabled partner that handles campaigns for the world's leading brands, from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns. Founded in 2012, Linqia has worked with over 650 leading national brands, including Clorox, McDonald's, Anheuser-Busch, GM, and Bayer. For more information, visit .

