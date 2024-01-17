Data Industry Veteran Ed Krug Launches Zebra Data Services To Address Gap In B2B Data Services Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ed Krug, Principal

Ed Krug, a long-time direct marketing veteran, today announced the establishment of Zebra Data Services , a data consultancy to fill a need that has long existed in the data services sector."With an increased number of businesses that sell data and data services, it is becoming more confusing for small and mid-size companies to know where to acquire exactly the right data to address their specific needs," explains Krug.What's more, companies often rely on a few siloed vendors that each have their own products to sell. Taking a more holistic view across the entire data landscape and partnering with a data consultant that is working directly for your benefit can reap big rewards.Instead of selling a particular product, Zebra Data Services determines which resource or combination of resources should be utilized. The company also helps clients avoid common pitfalls such as violating privacy laws, which can have detrimental effects on your digital reputation, and wasting valuable marketing dollars on bad data."Quality data is the north star for companies," says Krug, "and ensuring you are working with the precise data asset is an investment in your organization."Krug was previously vice president of strategic services with Data Axle (formerly Infogroup) and marks a 30-plus year career in the industry having worked for several of the largest players such as Acxiom and Anteriad. He frequently speaks to industry groups to share his expertise on data for customer acquisition , data hygiene, data management, direct mail applications and attribution/campaign reporting.Why the name Zebra? Krug has earned his stripes in data, starting from the early days of mailing lists, the emergence of email marketing and the extraordinary advances in data collection and analytics. In addition, he dons a black and white striped shirt when he referees college basketball in his spare time."B2B data and basketball officiating have a lot in common," explains Krug."In both areas, you have to work with integrity, know your target audience and stay up to date on the latest rule changes."

