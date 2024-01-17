Anfuote Introduces The Balcony Solar System: A Modern Solution For Sustainable Home Energy Consumption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intelligent solar energy allocation which automatically managing the flow of energy adjusts based on how much power the household needs.

Experience solar power made simple with Anfuote energy system that installs in just 10 minutes. Save money with no need for professional installation fees.

The app intelligently calculates the energy savings and offers a detailed view of the electricity usage. It allows users to select the operating mode of the machine and manage electricity sales, among other functions.

This system ensures any failure in one solar panel will not bring the whole solar array down.

Anfuote offers a sleek, minimalist design with a capacity that scales from 2.5 kWh to 10.6 kWh. It's designed for an easy self-installation in just 10 minutes and includes an EMS controller that supports output power ranging from 1.6kW to 2.4kW.

Anfuote is delighted to unveil the Balcony Solar System, a cutting-edge and revolutionary solution set to redefine the paradigm of home energy consumption. This innovative technology marks a significant leap forward in sustainable living, promising a more efficient and eco-friendly approach to power generation for households. This groundbreaking system is engineered to not only curtail electricity expenses but also offer an unparalleled opportunity for homeowners to harness solar power efficiently and sustainably.Crafted to redefine solar energy utilization, the Balcony Solar System integrates an 800W microinverter, boasting triple MPPT trackers that yield a peak output power of 2400W max and a continuous output power of 800W. Its compact size & lightweight ensure effortless integration into any residential setting. Featuring an IP67 enclosure rating, this system guarantees both resilience and safety, even in wet environments.Complementing the microinverter is the 6kW/2 EMS (Energy Management System) controller, offering adaptability with 2 to 3 MPPT trackers and compatibility with various battery types. Augmenting the system's energy generation capabilities is the lightweight 425W solar panel, equipped with monocrystalline 166mm half cells. Furthermore, the 4kWh/2 battery, boasting impressive specifications, ensures steadfast energy storage and proficient management.A standout feature of the Balcony Solar System is its seamless integration with a dedicated mobile app, empowering users to monitor and control home appliances in real-time. This exceptional level of control, coupled with the system's UPS functionality, guarantees an uninterrupted power supply during grid outages, providing homeowners with unparalleled peace of mind."Our introduction of the Balcony Solar System marks a significant leap forward in home energy solutions," expressed the spokesperson for Anfuote. "This system not only promises substantial cost savings but also empowers users to embrace environmentally friendly energy sources while gaining comprehensive control over their energy consumption."Engineered to address the challenges faced by homeowners striving to minimize electricity expenses, utilize clean energy, and ensure continuous power supply, the Balcony Solar System stands out with its easy installation, compatibility with all microinverters and solar panels, and scalability up to a 10kWh capacity, making it a versatile and pragmatic choice for modern homes.The Balcony Solar System by Anfuote has been rigorously certified by TUV, UL, CE, FCC, and RoHS, underscoring the brand's steadfast commitment to top-notch quality, safety, and adherence to environmental standards.For more information about the Balcony Solar System and its availability, please visit INDIEGOGO or check out the Anfuote Official Website .About Anfuote:Anfuote stands as a leading provider of cutting-edge energy solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses to adopt sustainable and efficient energy practices. With a relentless focus on avant-garde technology and user-centric design, Anfuote remains steadfastly committed to shaping the future of energy consumption.

