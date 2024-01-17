Old Forester® Debuts 1924: The Newest Expression In The Whiskey Row Series A 10-Year-Old Bourbon And A New Mash Bill

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Old Forester® announces the newest release in its coveted and award-winning Whiskey Row Series – 1924. This 10-year-old age-stated bourbon is 100 proof and comprises a new mash bill for the brand.

Available nationwide, this marks the fifth installment in the Whiskey Row Series. Rather than the traditional Old Forester recipe (72% corn; 18% rye and 10% malted barley), 1924 debuts a new mash bill (79% corn; 11% rye and 10% malted barley).

The bottle marks an important point in Old Forester's 153-year history.

During Prohibition, more than 200 distilleries in Kentucky alone were forced to close. Old Forester, however, continued operations because the federal government issued it one of six permits to bottle existing whiskey stocks as medicine. In 1924, Old Forester acquired barrels from closed distillers, with different mash bills, and bottled that liquid as Old Forester. This special release commemorates that moment in time.

This release honors the 100th anniversary of that whiskey innovation. Old Forester is the only bourbon brand produced before, during and after Prohibition.

"We are honored to commemorate this historical milestone with a new featured mash bill and a beautiful 10-year age statement," Master Taster Melissa Rift said. "It allows whisky lovers to taste just how dynamic our brand can be while staying rooted in our rich history."

The Whiskey Row series now includes:



1870 Original Batch

1897 Bottled in Bond

1910 Old Fine Whisky

1920 Prohibition Style 1924 10-year-old

Each highlights a distinguishable moment in the brand's 153-year history garnering its place in the series and standing among Old Forester's legacy.



Taste notes:

Color: Dark graham cracker.

Aroma: Soft notes of fudge, cocoa, marzipan, and cured tobacco layered over

hints of rich oak and warm cinnamon.

Flavor: Chocolate-covered graham cracker dusted with cinnamon.

Finish:

Hints of spice and graham cracker crumbles.

Old Forester 1924 is 50% ABV (100-proof) and is available nationwide starting today at participating retailers and at Old Forester Distilling Co. for $115.

For more information on Old Forester, please visit OldForester.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

About Brown-Forman:

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, The GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane, Herradura, el Jimador, New Mix, Korbel, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, Fords Gin, and Gin Mare. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 5,200 employees globally and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit brown-forman . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

