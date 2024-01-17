Bettermouth Launches The First Interactive Platform For Dental Hygiene Amidst Growing Oral Health Crisis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Take the guesswork out of teeth brushing, flossing, and more, with daily coaching from trusted experts to significantly improve dental health and prevent future disease

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the growing demand for affordable dental health services, education, and preventative care, the creators of viral social media channel, Teeth Talk Girl , have launched the first-ever interactive platform to actively improve dental hygiene, BetterMouth .

BetterMouth offers a personal virtual oral health coach right at your fingertips. To begin, users answer a series of questions to generate a tailor-made program designed specifically for them, implementing their unique requirements and preferences. From there, they are able to immerse themselves in an engaging audio-guided coaching program that offers a comprehensive plan to transform one's oral hygiene routine and elevate their overall health and well-being.

BetterMouth taps into psychology-based techniques to improve oral health by providing daily coaching, how-to tutorials, and topical lessons on everything from how to properly brush and floss, foods to eat and how to eat them, how to maintain healthy oral PH levels, products you might be allergic to, and more. Acting as your personal dental health mentor, BetterMouth sends text messages to ensure consistency, accompanied by daily lessons based on the end user's specific oral health needs.

The first BetterMouth program will debut with famed Registered Dental Hygienist and YouTuber, Whitney DiFoggio, also known on social media as the Teeth Talk Girl. Boasting hundreds of thousands of followers and millions of views worldwide, fans and those seeking better dental health will now have access to Whitney right from their smart devices, where she'll be offering her in depth knowledge and standing in as users' personal oral health coach.

Poor oral health leads to costly and devastating dental problems. BetterMouth makes prevention more accessible than ever before. With personalized programs, starting with 30 days, BetterMouth will help you create the precise oral hygiene routine you need to prevent dental issues and costly dental visits, so you can live a happier and healthier life. BetterMouth offers a 7-day risk-free trial, starting at only $1.

