Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date For Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting the Company's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" republicservice .

Participants also can dial into the conference call at 1-844-890-1789 or 1-412-717-9598 (International), passcode "Republic Services." Dial-in participants can pre-register at dpregister to receive a unique PIN that will bypass the call operator.



A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the live call through March 5, 2024, at href="" rel="nofollow" republicservice or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (International), access code 6232221.

Republic Services participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. A schedule is available on the Company's Investor Relations page at href="" rel="nofollow" republicservice .

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services.

Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world.

For more information, please visit

RepublicServices .