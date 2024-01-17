Kalderos Names Two Industry Veterans To Executive Leadership Roles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Head of Product and COO to drive innovation, growth, and efficiency across drug discount management for drug manufacturers, states, and safety-net providers

Data infrastructure and analytics company Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform,

today announced the hiring of two senior executives to drive its operational excellence, product innovation, and stakeholder satisfaction.

Kate Flathers has been named head of product, while Tim Brown joins Kalderos as chief operating officer, two roles that will help further distinguish the company as the market leader in drug discount

management for pharmaceutical manufacturers, state Medicaid programs, and covered entities.

Pharmaceutical companies spend more than $250 billion annually in discounts and rebates, and 2022's Inflation Reduction Act mandates even more pricing concessions. With yet more cost and complexity ahead, drug discount management represents a vast market in need of a tech-enabled and automated infrastructure to lessen the compliance burden on all stakeholders.

Kalderos has built a platform that uses transparent data to bring drug discount stakeholders together, enabling discounts and rebates to be paid more accurately and efficiently. From 2017 to 2023, the company identified more than $1 billion in inaccurate discount requests and alleviated stakeholders from spending countless human hours on data reconciliation and compliance activities.

"We are fortunate to have two healthcare technology and pharmaceutical industry veterans, each with decades of respective experience, join our executive leadership team as we continue to rapidly grow across our customer base and platform capabilities," said Kalderos CEO Angie Franks. "Tim Brown is a proven business development and operational leader, growing companies and guiding successful teams in the pharmaceutical and enterprise healthcare technology markets. Kate Flathers has tremendous experience launching, guiding, and scaling solutions for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies using cutting-edge technologies, all of which will help deliver more value for stakeholders using our platform."

Kate Flathers, Head of Product

Flathers brings 25 years of diverse product management and development experience, with expertise in strategy and planning and improving the customer experience. Most recently, she was head of product for Hawthorne Effect, an innovative technology platform that brings clinical trials to patients in their homes. While there, Flathers drove product optimizations and marketing initiatives that contributed to the company's contract values, doubling and then tripling in just two years.

Prior to Hawthorne Effect, Flathers was vice president of product for OM1, a health outcomes and technology start-up leveraging big data and AI to help pharmaceutical, life science, and provider stakeholders better understand, compare, and predict patient outcomes. At OM1, she established a license revenue model that contributed to a 100% increase in revenue, as well as securing successful Series C and Series D funding rounds.

Tim Brown, Chief Operating Officer

Brown has more than 25 years of experience leading and developing sales teams, generating growth through client acquisitions, and achieving record revenue results focused on delivering value for customers. Most recently, Brown was chief revenue officer at About Healthcare, an enterprise software platform for over 150 large, integrated health systems, where he helped the company deliver consistent annual recurring revenue growth and profitability. In addition to several other healthcare technology leadership positions, his pharmaceutical industry experience includes surpassing numerous revenue goals and developing successful teams as director of sales at Covance (now LabCorp) and district sales manager at Scherling-Plough.

About Kalderos

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at .



