Flexential Introduces Flexential Fabric: Next Generation, Customer-Driven Solution For Interconnection Services

data center solutions, today announces Flexential Fabric , a next generation solution designed to deliver advanced, software-defined interconnection services. Flexential Fabric supports both IP transit and private transport through a single port, marking the first in the industry with dual capabilities seamlessly integrated into one port. The revolutionary new solution enables customers to dynamically provision interconnection services through an intuitive web interface and offers scalable options to fit any budget.

Flexential Fabric delivers an innovative approach to interconnection services, redefining the user experience through its seamless integration with the FlexAnywhereTM platform. This advanced solution functions as a comprehensive gateway to a diverse array of Flexential services, including IP Bandwidth, Data Center Interconnect (DCI), Cloud Fabric, and Cloud and Data Protection services. What sets Flexential Fabric apart is its user-centric design, featuring a self-service portal within the Flexential Xperience Platform (FXP). This intuitive web interface offers customers complete control over their network infrastructure, enabling them to effortlessly create secure, private virtual connections tailored to their unique business requirements.

The platform's versatility is further enhanced by its ability to support both IP transit and private transport, automating virtual connections across the entire Flexential ecosystem. This single port solution simplifies the management of interconnection services, allowing users to easily monitor and manage utilization while providing the flexibility to add, change, or remove services as needed. Flexential Fabric enables a robust, agile, and reliable network infrastructure that empowers customers at any stage of their digital transformation journey by providing access to an extensive suite of services including colocation, cloud, data protection, and managed services.

"Flexential remains highly invested in providing customers with superior network performance and the flexible, on-demand interconnection options that will suit their specific needs and where they are in their growth journey," said Ryan Mallory, COO, Flexential. "Flexential Fabric brings a strategic, integrated approach to technology infrastructure with low latency networks to support critical business operations, particularly important in an increasingly AI-centric digital landscape. This new solution is the latest example of our commitment to continuously innovating within the FlexAnywhereTM platform, bringing new capabilities to our Interconnection portfolio and giving customers access to an ecosystem of services that drive business growth."

Today's increasing end-user expectations mean organizations must balance customer and employee needs while navigating budget restrictions in the current economic climate. Recognizing these evolving business dynamics, Flexential Fabric offers unparalleled adaptability. Flexible terms and a range of options allow customers to customize a model that suits their needs and budget. Customers can now choose between month-to-month options and commitment-based pricing, ensuring that the digital infrastructure aligns perfectly with their fluctuating business needs.

With Flexential Fabric, customers can quickly and easily interconnect digital infrastructure, deploy and manage interconnection services on-demand, and confidently build a network for improved performance without worrying about physical infrastructure.

Offering high bandwidth with consistent throughput and low latency connectivity to the internet, additional data centers, and leading cloud service providers – all available on a single port – Flexential Fabric meets customer demand and empowers customers to overcome challenges posed by network performance and disruption.

Flexential Fabric is part of Flexential's ongoing commitment to grow its FlexAnywhereTM footprint in 2024 and follows recent Interconnection innovations, including Interconnection IP Bandwidth Enhancements , Interconnection Mesh , Interconnection Mesh (Layer 3), and Oracle FastConnect .

