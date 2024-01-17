Sensiband Introduces Revolutionary Metal Allergy Test Kit, Now Available On Amazon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sensiband, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, is excited to announce the

availability of its groundbreaking Metal Allergy Test Kit on Amazon. This cutting-edge product is set to revolutionize the way individuals can test for metal

allergies before or after undergoing surgery by providing a convenient and efficient

solution. The Sensiband Metal Allergy Test Kit is a wearable device that resembles a

wristwatch. It contains the medically pure metals that are most commonly used in

orthopedic procedures such as knee and hip replacement surgery, dental implants, and

other surgical interventions.



Sensiband's revolutionary Metal Allergy Test Kit developed by two spine surgeons, is now available on Amazon.

Developed and patented by two renowned Spine Surgeons, this innovative product

addresses the increasing prevalence of metal allergies with some patients experiencing

poor surgical outcomes. The inspiration behind Sensiband stemmed from the personal

experiences of the surgeons themselves. Witnessing a rise in metal allergies among

their patients and even experiencing a long illness caused by an allergy to a tooth filling, they recognized the need for a simpler and more accessible metal allergy testing

method.



Unlike traditional Patch Tests, Sensiband eliminates the need for a prescription or

multiple visits to the doctor. It eliminates the inconvenience of adhesive patches on the

back for several days, during which time showering, exercise, and comfortable sleep

can be challenging.



With Sensiband, individuals can take control of their own allergy test without the hassle.

One of the key advantages of Sensiband is its real-time results. Instead of sending a

blood sample to a lab and waiting for the results, users can instantly see their results as

they happen and as they appear. This empowers individuals to make informed

decisions about their health, leading to timely interventions and improved quality of life.



The Sensiband Metal Allergy Test Kit is now available for purchase on Amazon, making

it accessible to a wide range of customers. This launch marks a significant milestone for Sensiband, as it furthers the company's mission to provide innovative solutions that

enhance the well-being of individuals.



To learn more about Sensiband and its Metal Allergy Test Kit, please visit or search for Sensiband on Amazon.



About Sensiband: Sensiband is a healthcare technology company specializing in

cutting-edge solutions for metal allergies. With a commitment to innovation, Sensiband aims to empower individuals by providing accessible metal allergy testing methods. The

company was founded by two prominent Spine Surgeons and is dedicated to improving

the lives of those affected by metal allergies.

Media Contact: Richard Raciti, Marketing Director, [email protected] ,

772-300-5515

SOURCE Sensiband