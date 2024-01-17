Manhattan Vintage Announces Partnership With The Realreal For Its NYC Winter Show, Feb. 2-4, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Additionally featuring 20+ first-time vintage dealers with exclusive designer collections
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 -- The Manhattan Vintage Show, New York's largest and most iconic vintage experience, announces a strategic partnership with The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL), the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, luxury resale goods, in addition to welcoming over 20 new dealers for its upcoming Winter Show, scheduled for February 2-4 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.
Manhattan Vintage Announces Partnership With The RealReal for Upcoming Winter Show, Feb. 2-4, 2024, in New York City
Manhattan Vintage Winter Show 2024
Spearheaded by Amy Abrams,
Manhattan Vintage's visionary owner, this inaugural partnership with The RealReal is a significant step in expanding the global vintage conversation.
The RealReal will present a curated selection from its newly launched Rare Finds category at the Winter Show, offering shoppers an array of its most storied and often one-of-a-kind vintage pieces. This collection includes works from celebrated designers like Gucci by Tom Ford, Christian Dior by John Galliano, Comme des Garçons, Maison Martin Margiela, Roberto Cavalli, and more. Additionally, Abrams' 'Tastemaker Edit', an assortment of her favorite rare vintage items, will be available on therealreal on January 29; this demonstrates the partnership's synergy between online accessibility and the in-person vintage experience.
"We are beyond excited to be partnering with The RealReal to further illustrate the power and impact vintage is having on fashion globally," says Abrams.
"This partnership and the arrival of over 20 new, vintage dealers signifies a vibrant future for vintage fashion, full of discovery and sustainable styles."
Expanding accessibility to vintage enthusiasts and the international dealer community, the 2024 Winter Show will welcome over 20 new independent dealers who will showcase their highly sought-after collections for the first time at Manhattan Vintage including luxury and everyday wear for men and women, one-of-a-kind archival Chanel handbags, and much more.
Manhattan Vintage
is at the forefront of celebrating vintage as a sustainable and stylish choice.
Each season, starting with the Winter Show, Manhattan Vintage convenes 90+ dealers featuring collections from every era, style, and price point in a fun and festive environment. It's not just a gathering of vintage enthusiasts but a true New York City spectacle where personal style and history converge in a vibrant display, offering a unique platform for expression and discovery in the world of vintage. For ticket information and further details, visit , @thevintageshow .
Early Access and General Admission tickets are available for purchase on EVENTBRITE.
EVENTBRITE .
FOR ALL PRESS INQUIRIES, contact Naomi Shaw at [email protected] .
MANHATTAN VINTAGE WINTER 2024 SHOW
Dates: February 2, 3, & 4 Location: Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011
SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES
Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was established by co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create transformative retail experiences. The company's portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas, a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration, a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, established in 2021, and Manhattan Vintage.
Artists & Fleas , a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration , a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, established in 2021, and Manhattan Vintage .
THE REALREAL
The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more
than 34.4 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have
hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of
items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across
numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and
home-in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments,
in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including
authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. To date, we have partnered with
hundreds of brands and major retailers including Gucci, Stella McCartney, Burberry, Jimmy Choo and
MyTheresa, amongst others.
