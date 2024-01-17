(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Antifreeze Proteins Market was valued USD 8.2 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 58.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Antifreeze Proteins Market” , by Type (Type I, Type III, Antifreeze Glycoproteins, Other Types), Form (Solid, Liquid) Source (Fish, Plants, Insects, Other sources), End Use (Medical, Cosmetics, Food, Other end uses), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Antifreeze Proteins Market Report Scope:

Market size value in 2023 USD 8.2 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 58.2 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 32.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Segments Covered Type , Form , Source, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Sample of Companies Covered Unilever Kaneka Corporation Nichirei Corporation A/F Protein Inc. Sirona Biochem

Market Overview

The Antifreeze Proteins Market has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years, driven by the unique properties of antifreeze proteins (AFPs) and their versatile applications across various industries. Derived from organisms like fish, plants, and microorganisms, these proteins exhibit exceptional abilities to inhibit ice formation and growth, enabling survival in extreme cold environments. One of the primary drivers of market growth is the escalating demand in the food and beverage sector, where antifreeze proteins enhance the quality and shelf life of frozen products by preventing ice crystallization. Additionally, the medical industry is increasingly exploring AFPs for organ preservation and cryopreservation, potentially revolutionizing transplant medicine. The cosmetics industry has also embraced antifreeze proteins for their stabilizing effects in skincare formulations. Amid a global focus on sustainability, antifreeze proteins stand out as eco-friendly alternatives to conventional antifreeze agents, emphasizing their biodegradability and natural sourcing. Further, as technology advances and awareness grows, the market is poised for continued expansion, promising innovations in various sectors.

Unilever

Kaneka Corporation

Nichirei Corporation

A/F Protein Inc.

Sirona Biochem

ProtoKinetix, Inc.

Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd.

Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd. Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co., Ltd

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Food Preservation

The Global Antifreeze Proteins Market is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising demand for advanced food preservation solutions. Antifreeze proteins, derived from organisms such as fish and plants, have proven to be crucial in addressing the challenges associated with maintaining the quality of frozen foods. These proteins exhibit a unique ability to inhibit ice crystallization, a process that often leads to texture degradation and flavor changes in frozen products. As consumer preferences shift towards longer shelf life and high-quality frozen foods, the incorporation of antifreeze proteins has become a strategic imperative for the food and beverage industry. Manufacturers are recognizing the significance of these proteins in ensuring the integrity and freshness of frozen products, leading to increased adoption and fueling the expansion of the Antifreeze Proteins Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing Interest in Medical Applications

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Food Preservation Focus on Sustainable Practices and Eco-friendly Alternatives

Opportunities:



Expanding Applications in Agriculture and Crop Protection

Advancements in Biopharmaceuticals and Vaccine Storage Rise of Cosmetic Applications for Skincare and Beauty Products

Advancements in Biopharmaceuticals and Vaccine Storage

The promising opportunity for the Global Antifreeze Proteins Market lies in the realm of biopharmaceuticals and vaccine storage. The pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on maintaining the stability and efficacy of drugs and vaccines during storage and transportation. Antifreeze proteins, with their ability to inhibit ice crystallization, offer a potential solution to enhance the preservation of biopharmaceutical products and vaccines. The stability of these products is crucial for ensuring their effectiveness, and the incorporation of antifreeze proteins can play a pivotal role in maintaining the required temperature conditions. As the demand for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines continues to rise globally, the integration of antifreeze proteins presents an opportunity for market expansion. Collaborations between biopharmaceutical companies and antifreeze protein manufacturers to develop optimized storage solutions can contribute to improved healthcare outcomes and open new avenues for growth in the Antifreeze Proteins Market.

The market for Antifreeze Proteins is dominated by North America.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest contributor to the global antifreeze protein market, securing a largest revenue share. This notable contribution can be attributed to the region's extensive engagement in marine capture and aquaculture production, establishing it as a key player in the industry. The surge in demand from the medicine and cosmetic sectors is a pivotal factor fueling the overall growth of the antifreeze protein market in this region. Additionally, the presence of leading vaccine manufacturers further amplifies market expansion, given the wide-ranging applications of antifreeze proteins in vaccine manufacturing. Notably, the rising trend in China towards the consumption of sashimi-smoked products is serving as a significant catalyst for the market's growth trajectory.

Anticipated to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2030, North America is poised for dynamic market development. This growth is primarily driven by escalating demand emanating from the food and cosmetic industries within the region. Furthermore, North America has witnessed substantial progress in the development and production of antifreeze proteins, contributing to the region's pivotal role in the market. The fishery department in the U.S. has notably expanded the preservation capacity for salmon fish catchers and provided funding support, fostering a conducive environment for market growth. Such proactive initiatives are expected to propel the North American antifreeze protein market, making it a key region to watch for future advancements and opportunities.

The form segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The global market is segmented based on its form, distinguishing between solid and liquid categories. In 2022, the solid form segment emerged as the leading contributor. This dominance can be attributed to the solid form's easy availability directly from the source of origin. Widely utilized in the food industry, particularly in frozen foods, ice cream products, and frozen fish and meats, solid antifreeze proteins offer practical advantages. Notably, the solid form boasts a prolonged shelf life compared to its liquid counterpart, enhancing its suitability for various applications in the frozen food sector.

Conversely, the liquid form segment is poised for noteworthy growth throughout the forecast period, primarily due to escalating demand in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. Projections indicate a higest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the liquid form segment during the forecast period. Liquid antifreeze proteins have garnered attention in research and development for applications in medicine manufacturing, particularly in vaccines. Furthermore, the substantial applicability of liquid antifreeze proteins in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to unlock significant opportunities for market expansion, emphasizing the dynamic growth potential of the liquid form segment.

