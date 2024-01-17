Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size Worth USD 70.6 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterile medical packaging market size was USD 26.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Increasing ageing population, and technological advancements in medical packaging materials are key factors driving market revenue growth.

In addition, rising demand for surgical treatment is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. As the global population ages, there is rising demand for surgical procedures to address the health concerns associated with aging, such as Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), joint replacements, and cataract surgeries. World Health Organization (WHO) estimated there were 17.9 million deaths due to CVD each year globally. Over four out of five CVD deaths result from heart attacks and strokes, and one-third of these fatalities occur prematurely in individuals under 70 years of age.

A key market trend is rapid technological advancements in sterile medical packaging. Technology in sterile medical packaging has become more accessible, and it is steadily For instance, on 20 September 2022, Eastman and Ethicon announced its partnership to utilize Eastman Renew materials for medical device sterile barrier packaging. This agreement enables Ethicon to employ Easter Renew 6763 copolyester, a product indistinguishable from Easter 6763 copolyester in terms of durability, safety, and performance.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

However, strict regulations related to sterile medical packaging is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Different countries and regions have their own sets of regulations for sterile medical packaging, leading to variations in requirements and procedures. This adds complexity for manufacturers operating in multiple markets, requiring to adapt their packaging and processes accordingly. Regulatory bodies periodically update and revise their guidelines to reflect advancements in technology and address emerging concerns. This necessitates ongoing efforts from manufacturers and distributors to stay ahead of changes and ensure compliance. In addition, sterile medical packaging undergoes rigorous testing and certification procedures to demonstrate compliance with regulations. These processes are lengthy and costly, adding to the overall production time and expenses.

Segment Insights:

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global sterile medical packaging market is segmented into thermoform trays, flexible pouches, and bottle.

The thermoform trays segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical packaging market in 2022. This is due to development of new sterilization technologies and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Thermoform trays are made from various materials with high barrier properties, which helps to protect medical products from contamination. These trays are formed into various shapes and sizes to accommodate a wide range of medical products. Thermoform trays are lightweight, which makes these easy to transport and store. In addition, these trays are relatively inexpensive to produce, which makes these a cost-effective packaging solution for sterile medical products. New sterilization technologies are being developed all the time, which are helping to improve the effectiveness of sterile medical packaging. These technologies, such as gamma irradiation and electron beam irradiation, are compatible with thermoform trays.

Material Insights:

On the basis of material, the global sterile medical packaging is segmented into plastic, glass, metal, and others.

The plastic segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global medical packaging market during the forecast period due to rising demand for. Among various plastic polymers used in sterile medical packaging, such as Polypropylene (PP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Polystyrene (PS), are particularly prominent. PP is a highly durable and impact-resistant thermoplastic that is widely used in sterile medical packaging due to their ability to withstand sterilization processes such as gamma irradiation and ethylene oxide treatment. These plastic packaging solutions are commonly used for surgical instruments, syringes, catheters, and implants due to their ability to maintain sterility and prevent contamination.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global medical packaging market in 2022 due to increasing ageing population and high quality of sterile packaging solution. Aging population in North America is rising demand for medical products and services, including sterile medical packaging. In addition, rising prevalence of chronic diseases among older adults is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region. Minimally invasive surgical procedures are becoming increasingly common in North America as these procedures require specialized sterile packaging solutions to maintain the sterility of surgical instruments and devices.

The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global medical packaging market over the forecast period due to rising demand for thermoform trays and sterile bottle in sterile medical packaging trays are relatively inexpensive to produce, making these a cost-effective packaging solution. In addition, rising prevalence of minimally invasive surgical procedures, which require specialized sterile packaging solutions to maintain the sterility of surgical instruments and devices. Moreover, demand for sustainable solutions is rising as thermoforms trays are recyclable. Bottles are a traditional choice for sterile medical packaging, particularly for liquid pharmaceuticals and diagnostic kits, which offer good barrier properties and are easy to label and identify.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Scope of Research