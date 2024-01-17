Disinfectants Market Projected To Surpass USD 15.3 Billion In Revenue By 2032, According To Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global disinfectants market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by heightened awareness of hygiene and proactive measures against infectious diseases New York, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disinfectants Market is expected to be worth around US$ 7.4 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to US$ 15.3 billion by the end of 2032. This means it's likely to increase at a rate of 7.5% each year for the next ten years. According to a new study from Persistence Market Research, high-level disinfectants currently make up the majority of the market, holding 57.1%.

The need for a clean and germ-free environment in places like hospitals, labs, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, water treatment plants, and certain industries has led to a higher demand for disinfectants. These are special chemicals that are used on surfaces to get rid of things like fungi, molds, bacteria, and viruses, making the area germ-free. Hospitals, in particular, need a lot of disinfectants to reduce the risk of infections that can happen in a hospital setting. In 2021, disinfectants made up about 14.1% of the global market for antiseptics and disinfectants.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 7.4 Billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 15.3 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 7.5% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, Form, End User, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled

Disinfectants Sales Analysis (2017-2021) and Future Trends (2022-2032)

From 2017 to 2021, sales of disinfectants went up a lot, with a yearly increase of 18.8%. This happened mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic that started during this time.

When COVID-19 hit, more people got sick and had to go to the hospital. This made the demand for disinfectants shoot up because hospitals needed them to keep infections low. But because of the pandemic, there were problems with getting enough disinfectants. The supply chain, which is how products get from makers to users, got messed up, and some places had to stop making disinfectants for a while. This shortage made the prices go up.

Now, besides COVID-19, more people are going to the hospital for other health issues like blood pressure, heart problems, and diabetes. This increases the chance of getting infections while in the hospital. To stop this, hospitals are using disinfectants a lot to keep things clean and germ-free.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1.7 million people get infections from hospitals each year in the United States, and 99,000 of them die. Because of this, both patients and healthcare workers are paying more attention to using disinfectants. Also, disinfectants are being used more in water treatment plants and labs for cleaning surfaces.

So, because of all these reasons, the global demand for disinfectants is expected to keep growing at a rate of 7.5% each year from 2022 to 2032.

the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

Impact of Sodium Hypochlorite Spray on Disinfectant Tunnel Sales

More disinfectants are being used because of COVID-19, but there's a downside when using strong hypochlorite spray, especially in disinfectant tunnels. It can harm multiple organs. A study from PGIMER in Chandigarh looked into the side effects of using sodium hypochlorite in disinfectant tunnels. This is making disinfectant manufacturers focus on crucial uses in healthcare to keep things going during the pandemic.

Growing Interest in Eco-friendly Disinfectants Creates Business Opportunities

Disinfectants that are friendly to the environment are gaining popularity, especially in hospitals. Analysts at PMR think eco-friendly disinfection will lead to new and improved products after COVID-19. Manufacturers in the disinfectants market are making more eco-friendly solutions that kill germs but don't harm surfaces. Eco-friendly disinfectants are becoming a challenge to the sales of liquid disinfectants made from alcohols and other chemicals. Manufacturers should invest in research and development and expand their eco-friendly product range to grab more opportunities. People are becoming more aware of the harm that chemical disinfectants do to the environment. Manufacturers are looking for expansion opportunities, especially in healthcare, where they expect to make the most money in the future.

Game-changing Disinfection with Electrochemically Activated Solutions

The disinfectants market is expected to grow at about 7%, and new industrial disinfection technologies are bringing in money for manufacturers. They are working hard to meet the demand for big-scale disinfection technologies like electrochemically activated solution disinfection (ECAS) because of COVID-19. They are making more non-toxic and effective products for food and industrial cleaning. Keeping public places and hospitals disinfected is becoming a stable source of money for manufacturers.

Vehicle Disinfectant Bays for Quick Car Disinfection

COVID-19 has opened up new opportunities for disinfectant companies. New things like foot-operated, adjustable, hands-free sanitizer dispenser stands are being used in the hospitality industry, creating chances for manufacturers. Vehicle disinfectant bays are getting attention for automatically cleaning cars. They are becoming popular at state borders and check-posts for quick and efficient disinfection. These bays are seen as cost-effective and time-saving in different sectors, and hands-free sanitizer dispenser stands are being used in homes, businesses, and industries.

Insights by Category:

Which Disinfectant Type is Most Common?

More High-level Disinfectants Used to Prevent Infections

High-level disinfectants make up 57.1% of the global market, and their demand is expected to grow at a rate of 6.8% until 2032.

Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) and ethyl alcohol are widely used in places like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotech, and certain industries. This is because infectious diseases are becoming more common, and global industries are following safety rules to prevent infections, meeting regulatory standards.

Which Form of Disinfectant is Popular Worldwide?

Liquid Disinfectants in Demand for Easy Use and Cost Savings

Liquid disinfectants make up 56.5% of the market, and their sales are expected to grow at a rate of 6.1% until 2032.

People like using liquid disinfectants, especially in surgeries. They are popular globally because they are cost-effective. In hospitals, the disinfectants used should be safe, work well, and be easy for nurses to use when taking care of patients, especially children, to avoid spreading infections.

Which Users Buy the Most Disinfectants?

Hospitals Buy a Lot of Disinfectants Due to Infection Risks

Hospitals make up 44.2% of the global disinfectants market. This is because patients in hospitals have a higher risk of getting infections while being treated. In hospitals, it's essential to keep things clean and germ-free to prevent infections. This includes not only washing hands and sanitizing medical tools but also regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces to reduce the risk of infections spreading in hospital.

Insights by Country:

Why is the United States a Good Market for Disinfectant Manufacturers?

The United States is the Biggest Market in North America for Disinfectants Because of Health Concerns

The United States makes up 88.2% of the disinfectants market in North America. The sales of disinfectants in the country are expected to grow by 6.3% every year from 2022 to 2023. This is because people are worried about the COVID-19 virus spreading, and more cleaning practices are happening to deal with the situation.

The demand for disinfectants in the United States is going up because the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are growing. The government is also making sure these industries follow the rules for keeping things clean and germ-free.

What's the Demand Like for Disinfectants in Germany?

Germany is a Big Part of the European Disinfectants Market Because of Safety Rules and Government Support

Germany makes up 26.5% of the European disinfectants market. More disinfectants are being used in Germany because of strict rules for safety and cleanliness in places like workplaces, institutions, warehouses, and industrial facilities. Hospitals and other healthcare places are also using disinfectants a lot to keep medical equipment and tools clean.

The demand for disinfectants in Germany is going up because they have good healthcare infrastructure, are investing more in research and development, and the government is supporting them with different initiatives.

Why is There a Growing Demand for Disinfectants in China?

China is Buying a Lot of Disinfectants Because More People are Going to Hospitals

China makes up 51.5% of the disinfectants market in East Asia, and sales are expected to grow by 11.3% every year from 2022 to 2032. More people in China are going to hospitals because they have more money and better insurance. This is making the demand for disinfectants go up.

Favorable trends in how many people live in cities, along with more diseases, are helping the healthcare sector in China grow. This includes everything from medicines to medical tools.

Latest Key Developments in the Disinfectants Market:

Big companies in the global disinfectants market are doing important things like getting approval from authorities, launching new products, and working with other companies through agreements. These actions are expected to make the global disinfectants market even better. Some of the ways companies are growing in the disinfectants market include:

- In September 2020, The Clorox Company's Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner got the thumbs up from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for killing the virus that causes COVID-19 on hard surfaces.

The report about the global disinfectants market talks about what each company is doing, and it also shares details about the companies that make and supply disinfectants. The report has a section that looks at the competition among these companies, giving readers a quick look at who's doing what and how much of the market they have.

