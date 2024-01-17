Qatar: Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Minister Of Trade, Industry And Competition Of Republic Of South Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Wednesday with HE Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of the Republic of South Africa, Ebrahim Patel, on the sidelines of the activities of the World Economic Forum Davos 2024.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised during the meeting the efforts of the Republic of South Africa towards the Palestinian issue, especially its pioneering international positions towards the war on the Gaza Strip.

