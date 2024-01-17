Blackexcellence In Fintech: Alexia Hefti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Of Egovern, To Speak At Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



The Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) is pleased to confirm Alexia Hefti, CEO of eGovern, as a distinguished speaker at its upcoming event on February 27 in Dubai. A dynamic leader in the fields of blockchain and cryptocurrency, Hefti unites legal acumen with geopolitical insights to provide strategic advisory to governments and leverage technology for effective governance.

With the aim of digitizing and connecting governments, eGovern works with governments and corporations to assist them in identifying, designing and implementing blockchain solutions across various sectors.

Hefti's impact also extends beyond her current role, as she co-founded Deloitte Canada's Blockchain Tax practice and currently serves as a board member at Hut 8, a digital asset mining company listed on both the NASDAQ and Toronto Stock Exchange. Hefti's appointment to Special Advisor, Middle Eastern Affairs & Policy to the Government of Bermuda by the U.K. Government last July affirms her expertise on a global scale.

Prior to her work with eGovern, Hefti served as Chairman of the Abed Group, Interim CEO of Metaverse Special Economic Zone and Executive Director of DAO Inc. Her experience spans geographies, including contributions to the United Nations and Lawyers Without Borders, and has gained her recognition by the University of British Columbia's Young Alumni Award (2022) and McGill University's Rising Star Award (2018).

Delegates at GBIS 2024 can expect to gain high-level insights into the evolving fields of FinTech and technology consulting, as Hefti shares her multifaceted experience as a leader, advisor and innovator. From complex legal systems to nuanced geopolitical considerations, her expertise promises to enrich discussions around #BlackExcellence and the theme of the summit, Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity.

The Global Black Impact Summit is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit, taking place on February 27 in Dubai, is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

