President Ramkalawan Sends A Message Of Condolence To The Prime Minister Of Mauritius

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of condolence to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Hon. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth following the recent flooding and loss of lives resulting from Cyclone Belal.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated that:

“We have been following, with a heavy heart, events and the challenging circumstances in Mauritius as they unfold, brought about by Cyclone Belal.

We stand in unity with our fellow island nation during these difficult times. The displacement of families and the widespread damage to infrastructure are truly distressing, and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.

On behalf of the Government and people of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest sympathies and unwavering solidarity to you, to your Government and to the people of Mauritius, particularly all those who have been, and are, being affected by this natural disaster.

I am confident that with your leadership and the indomitable spirit of our Mauritian brothers and sisters, Mauritius will recover, emerging even stronger from this calamity.

May the spirit of solidarity and the bonds of friendship between our two nations provide solace and strength as you embark on the path to recovery. And may the resilience of the Mauritian people shine through in the face of adversity”.

“Once again, please accept the unwavering support and solidarity of the people of Seychelles during these trying times.,”

expressed the President.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.