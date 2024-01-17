RPG Group Pledges To Conserve, Restore And Grow One Million Trees By 2030 As Part Of Its Mega Plantation Drive

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 16th January, 2024: RPG Group, one of India's leading business conglomerates, has pledged to conserve, restore and grow one million trees by 2030. This initiative is pledged with 1t, a Geneva- based World Economic Forum platform that aims to mobilize a global reforestation community to attain the goal of conserving, restoring and growing 1 trillion trees worldwide by 2030.



1t is a vital part of the World Economic Forum's work to accelerate nature-based solutions in support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030).



RPG Group aims to reforest these trees across regions where they operate, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. RPG employees across group's various companies will be actively involved in nurturing and growing these trees. The restoration drive will be spearheaded by RPG Foundation, the CSR arm of the conglomerate. The goal is to increase the number of trees in the area and explore ways to bring more advantages to both the community and the environment.



Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman of RPG Group shared, "We are committed to sustainable growth. This tree conservation, restoration and growth drive is a testament to our dedication to environmental conservation and our contribution to the reforestation efforts of the World Economic Forum. It's not merely a pledge to grow a million trees; it's a promise to contribute to a cleaner and greener tomorrow for all."



Radha Goenka, CEO RPG Foundation said, "In keeping with RPG Foundation's longstanding commitment to philanthropy, particularly in addressing authentic community needs, we are proud to announce a strategic alignment of our philanthropic initiatives with RPG's sustainability efforts. Our initiatives have historically been geared towards addressing genuine needs and fostering happier communities."



The choice of conserving and growing trees is a symbolic representation of the group's focus on a green and clean environment. As trees represent life, growth, and interconnectedness, each tree grown becomes a tangible commitment to a brighter, happier, and greener world. Noteworthy is, that RPG Group's brand promise is â€“'Hello Happiness'. RPG Group's ethos revolves around a nature-positive philosophy, guiding its business decisions to transcend mere profitability. RPG Group's larger focus is to give back to communities and enrich them with happiness.



RPG Group's commitment to a nature-positive approach is demonstrated through concrete actions across Group's diverse business entities. Group's flagship company, CEAT Ltd has the vision to reduce carbon footprint by 50% by 2030. KEC International, Group's Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) major, has committed to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions intensity of manufacturing plants by 20% by FY26. Zensar Technologies, a leading technology Solutions Company under RPG umbrella, has targeted to achieve Net Zero GHG emissions by FY 2040. Other RPG Group companies too have set ambitious goals geared towards achieving carbon neutrality, water circularity and creating a green supply chain.



The Group and its companies remain committed to sustainability initiatives and are driving positive environmental change in its endeavour to build a greener future. As a result, the RPG Group has taken up several shared commitments to Sustainability in line with the UNSDGs encompassing goals such as Circular Economy by aiming to minimize waste and ensuring zero waste to landfill, Water Management by aiming to become water positive, adoption of Energy Efficiency and Renewable power to enhance decarbonisation and work towards carbon neutrality.



RPG Group is dedicated to building a more sustainable future for all stakeholders. By implementing these initiatives and continuously innovating, the organization aims to create a positive impact on the environment, its employees, and the communities it serves. The dedication extends beyond meeting industry standards; the aspiration is to surpass them, shaping a future where sustainability remains not just a choice but a way of being.

