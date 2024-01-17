R&R Global Accepted Into World Cargo Alliance Inter Global Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- R&R Global, part of the R&R Family of Companies, is now a member of the prestigious World Cargo Alliance Inter Global Network. WCA Inter Global is theworld's largest general cargo network managed by WCAworld, a highly influential group of independent freight forwarders dedicated to upholding high standards of quality and excellence across the entire network. Every WCA Inter Global member is carefully vetted before acceptance, ensuring that only the best companies offering the highest service standards are admitted.All WCA Inter Global member offices have met the group's exacting standards of experience, professionalism, and financial strength, satisfying the strict criteria set by WCA world for quality of service and reliability. Membership is constantly monitored to ensure these standards are maintained. Working with WCA Inter Global members means working with the best in the business.WCA Inter Global has grown faster than any other global network. With 5,181 member offices in 167 countries and 673 cities worldwide, WCA Inter Global enables R&R Global to partner with the top independent, local, and regional freight forwarders from global markets.Membership in WCA Inter Global provides R&R Global with worldwide coverage, financial protection, comprehensive insurance, regional service centers around the world providing 24/7 support, and other empowering resources, furthering R&R Global's commitment to best-in-class customer service.For more information about WCA Inter Global, visit .More About the R&R Family of CompaniesFor over 40 years, the R&R Family of Companies have provided efficient, multi-mode solutions to meet every customer's complex transportation needs with integrity. The R&R Family of Companies provides the technology, expertise, and the best personnel in the industry to move hundreds of thousands of shipments each year safely throughout North America and beyond.For more information about R&R Family of Companies, visit .

