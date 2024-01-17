Insoundz Showcases Cutting-Edge Gen AI Audio Tech For Vocalists At NAMM 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundzTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- insoundz ( ), the groundbreaking generative AI audio enhancement company, is thrilled to announce its participation in the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show 2024 at the Anaheim Convention Center from January 25-28. Visit insoundz at booth #9901 to experience the future of singing and vocals.insoundz empowers individuals to reshape the auditory landscape, ensuring effective and inclusive sound experiences for all. The company aims to enable people to showcase their talents, freely express themselves, and effortlessly share their expertise and skills anytime, anywhere.At NAMM 2024, insoundz is poised to showcase its latest breakthroughs, especially within the ReviveTM product line, tailored specifically for singers and vocalists. This event marks the unveiling of significant advancements by the company, aimed at enriching the creative journey of artists. These innovations are designed to provide creators with cutting-edge tools, elevating their craft and enabling new heights of artistic expression.ReviveTM revolutionizes the recording process for singers and musicians, allowing them to capture their vocals anytime and anywhere without sacrificing audio quality. This advanced technology transforms vocal recordings to match professional studio standards, ready for broadcasting and sharing. What sets ReviveTM apart is its ability to maintain the original, genuine tone of the artist's voice. It enhances the audio naturally, without relying on autotuning or artificial distortions, ensuring an authentic and unaltered representation of the musician's true sound, just you. Key features include:- Empowering Vocalists: Any creator can achieve professional-grade recordings. ReviveTM technology enables capturing high-quality music content using smartphones or consumer music creation devices.- Record Anywhere, On the Go: ReviveTMeliminates the need for expensive studios, acoustic treatments, or quiet environments. ReviveTM allows for quality recording in any setting, making it perfect for singers and vocalists on the move.- Remote Music Collaborations Made Easy: Collaborate with friends or colleagues remotely with the feel of being together in a professional recording studio. The ReviveTM platform elevates performances to a professional level, ensuring seamless and quality collaboration.- Capture High-Quality Music Sketches Instantly: Never miss a moment of inspiration, no matter where you are. Whether you're on a noisy train or in a bustling cafe, ReviveTM technology enables you to record spontaneous musical ideas with clarity, using just your phone or mobile device.Emil Winebrand, Co-Founder and CEO of insoundz, remarked:“At insoundz, our passion lies in the transformative power of sound. After introducing a ReviveTM for creators, podcasting and real-time streaming we are now reshaping the audio landscape for singers and vocalists everywhere. NAMM 2024 presents a prime opportunity for us to showcase our newest technology. We're pushing the envelope in Generative AI Audio Enhancement and are excited to introduce new features in our ReviveTM product line, meticulously crafted for singers and vocalists. We eagerly anticipate demonstrating how these developments will revolutionize the music industry.”insoundz ReviveTM demonstrated at the Anaheim Convention Center from January 25-28. Visit insoundz at NAMM booth #9901 to experience the future of singing and vocals. Stay tuned for the new release of ReviveTM TM (singing and vocals) coming in Q2 2024.Subscribe now at insoundz ReviveTM is now available for a monthly FREE subscription!About insoundz:insoundz ( ) is a revolutionary generative AI audio enhancement company that empowers humans to reshape the landscape of sound and communication. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a diverse team spanning the globe. As proud recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, insoundz is committed to ensuring effective and inclusive auditory experiences for all.

