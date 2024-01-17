Man Held In Gurugram For Killing Woman In Aravalli Foothills

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 17 (IANS) A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in the Aravalli Range foothills after she resisted his molestation bid, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on January 7. The arrested individual has been identified as Jiwan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The woman's body was recovered from Aravalli Range on January 14. A group of women who had gone there to collect wood spotted the body and informed the police.

During questioning, Jiwan told the police that he knew the woman -- Sukhi Bai Patel, also a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, a fruit vendor, was arrested in SPR Road, the police said.

"On January 7, Jiwan took Sukhi on the pretext of visiting a temple located in Aravalli foothills and molested her. When she resisted and threatened him with a police complaint, the accused got scared and crushed the woman's head with a stone. He also crushed her face to hide her identity," Gurugram police spokesperson, Subhash Boken said.

A case of murder was registered at Bhondsi police station.

--IANS

str/pgh