Delhi Court Sends Hizbul Terrorist Involved In 11 Attacks To 14-Day Judicial Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Javed Ahmed Mattoo, allegedly involved in 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), to 14-day judicial custody.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police in coordination with other agencies on January 4 arrested the 'A++ category' terrorist, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his involvement in a series of terror attacks in J&K.

He was presented before Duty Magistrate of the Patiala House Court following the expiry of his five-day police custody.

The court has, however, released another accused, Mohd Rafi Nazar on Delhi Police's application seeking release of the accused, if not required in any other case.

Nazar, who was arrested on the disclosure statement of Mattoo, will remain in custody in the NIA case.

Delhi Police submitted that no incriminating evidence surfaced during interrogation therefore, he is not required to be detained in this case.

On January 12, on an application moved by the Delhi Police, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali had extended the 32-year-old Mattoo's police custody till Wednesday.

Mattoo a.k.a. Irshad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan, who hails from Sopore in Baramulla district was allegedly involved in five grenade attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

Wanted in connection with 11 terror attacks, Mattoo was evading arrest for the last 13 years. According to sources, the police are currently in search of the handler responsible for providing arms and ammunition to Mattoo in Delhi.

Mattoo was apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the Nizamuddin area, where he had arrived to collect weapons and ammunition from his associates, acting upon the instructions of Pakistan's Intelligence agency, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Sources said that a handler based in Pakistan was looking after the delivery of arms and ammunition, directing Mattoo to carry out terrorist activities in J&K and other locations.

Investigators believe in the critical importance of arresting the arms supplier, as Mattoo's capture likely alerted his superiors in Pakistan, potentially prompting a change in their planned actions.

Mattoo, the sole surviving A++ category J&K-based terrorist, had gone underground a decade ago after sustaining injuries in a clash with security forces.

He fled to Nepal as per the ISI's instructions to evade the J&K Police. It was also revealed by sources that Mattoo possesses expertise in handling rocket-propelled grenades, under barrel grenade launchers, and AK-47s.

