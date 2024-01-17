Stock Guru Scam: Delhi HC Discharges Senior IT Official In Corruption Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday discharged senior Income Tax (I-T) Department official Yogendra Mittal and set aside corruption charges against him.

Allegations were made that Mittal demanded and accepted illegal gratification from Ullas Prabhakar, associated with the Stock Guru India scam.

The court found the material collected during the investigation by the CBI insufficient to frame charges against Mittal.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain stated that the order charging Mittal for offences punishable under Section 120B IPC, along with Sections 7 and 13 (1) (d) of PC Act, and substantive offences under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) punishable under Section 13 (2) of PC Act, 1988, is set aside.

The judgment concludes that Mittal stands discharged for the alleged offences.

The case originated from a complaint made by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Crime Branch, Delhi, on December 27, 2012.

An FIR was registered, and the CBI filed a case based on the alleged disclosure statement of Ullas Prabhakar, who accused Mittal of demanding illegal gratification during custodial interrogation, claiming Mittal promised favourable treatment in exchange for money.

