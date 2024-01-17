Clearent By Xplor Adds New Mobile App, Allows Merchants To Accept Payments Anywhere

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Built for iOS and Android, Xplor Pay Mobile allows small businesses to take card payments, with or without internet access

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearent by Xplor , a leading U.S. payment processor under Xplor Technologies, today announces its new mobile payment solution, Xplor Pay Mobile . The new mobile solution enables merchants to process payments anywhere using a Bluetooth reader and mobile app, even without an internet connection.

Xplor Pay Mobile is specifically designed to support small businesses and sole traders operating from a range of locations. These include in-home contractors such as electricians, plumbers, landscapers, cleaners or HVAC technicians; along with food trucks; farmers market and street festival vendors; professional services consultants; therapists and freelancers.

For merchants, the benefits of the new mobile payment solution are convenience and peace of mind. With uninterrupted payment processing, small businesses can take payments, handle voids, and process refunds anywhere, anytime. Any risk of a lost sale during an internet outage or in a rural area is avoided, because in offline mode, transactions are securely stored, and then processed, once internet access is available.

Payment transactions are processed securely using tokenization and PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption to ensure sensitive payment data stays protected.

Small business customers using Xplor Pay Mobile report:



"The days of trying to get a card payment to go through in a poor signal area are over."

"With

Xplor Pay Mobile I can breathe easy that no matter where I am processing that day, I will never lose a sale." "The

Bluetooth reader and app work seamlessly with my mobile device, it's reliable and convenient for my customers, and it helps keep more cashflow coming into my business – everyone wins."

With rising inflation and labor market uncertainty, small businesses must do everything they can to attract new customers and capitalize on shopping seasons. With uninterrupted payment processing available anywhere, small businesses are free to focus on delivering a great experience to their customers.



"Every small business needs payment technology they can rely on, to help them attract more customers and win more business. By providing a mobile payment app, complete with an offline mode, we are helping merchants deliver a better experience to their customers and manage their business more effectively," said Nick Campbell, Chief Product Officer, Payments, Xplor Technologies. "Xplor Pay Mobile makes it quick, easy and as secure as possible for small businesses to take payments, so that they never miss a sale while on the move."

Xplor Pay Mobile is now available for Clearent by Xplor's merchants, agents, Independent Sales Organizations, Independent Software Vendors, and referral partners. To find out more visit the website .

About Xplor Technologies



Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. Xplor provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 customers that processed over $36 billion in payments and operated across 20 markets in 2022.

Clearent by Xplor

allows merchants and partners to accept payments anywhere, anytime, with a complete range of payments solutions including point-of-sale, ecommerce, mobile, in-app, recurring billing, e-invoicing, and auto-reconciliation.

To learn more, visit

SOURCE Xplor Technologies