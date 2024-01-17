Three Injured In Russian Strike On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has attacked the town of Beryslav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, injuring three people.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army struck Berislav. Three injured," the post reads.
A 60-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband suffered blast and head injuries. The couple was in their own home at the time of the attack. A 54-year-old man sustained blast and hand injuries.
All victims received medical assistance.
MENAFN17012024000193011044ID1107733304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.