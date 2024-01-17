Three Injured In Russian Strike On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military has attacked the town of Beryslav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, injuring three people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army struck Berislav. Three injured," the post reads.

A 60-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband suffered blast and head injuries. The couple was in their own home at the time of the attack. A 54-year-old man sustained blast and hand injuries.

All victims received medical assistance.