CSCIS: Ukraine Army's Digitization Will Facilitate Accounting And Record Keeping Process

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 16, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Law on Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Procedure for Processing and Using Data in State Registers for Military Registration and Acquiring the Status of a War Veteran during Martial Law.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (CSCIS) said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The adopted amendments to the legislation are part of the reform of the mobilization sphere together with the law on mobilization, which is still under consideration," the post said.

According to CSCIS, the law is aimed at the digitalization of the army to optimize military registration and conscription.

A unified register of mobilized persons is being created, which is tied to the unified voter register.

The draftee, person liable for military service, and reservist will be able to receive information about their inclusion (non-inclusion) in the Register and information about themselves through their personal account.

"The law also significantly simplifies the procedure for obtaining the status of a participant in hostilities," CSCIS said.