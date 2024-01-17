NATO Deputy Secretary General: Ukraine Will Be Priority At Washington Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will be one of the priorities at the next summit of NATO leaders in Washington in July 2024.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said this at a meeting of the Military Committee at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Ukrinform reports, citing the alliance's website .

"At this year's summit in Washington, we will go further. Doing what is necessary to ensure the security of our people, our nations and yes, the international rules-based system," Geoana said.

According to him, strengthening collective defense, especially air and missile defense, and boosting support for Ukraine will be discussed at the summit.

"The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Chiefs of Defense format is another testament of our enduring support for this nation, because the Ukrainians are also fighting our fight. And we will work even more closely with our partners around the world," the official added.

Photo: NATO