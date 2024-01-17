Azerbaijan, Türkiye Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,
met with the delegation led by Turkish Deputy National Defence
Celal Sami Tüfekçi, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.
Before the meeting, the Turkish delegation visited the graves of
the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and
prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alley
of Honour, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and Turkish
Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and honoured
their blessed memory.
Then, the Defence Ministry hosted the meeting with the Turkish
delegation.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his
satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.
The sides honoured the memory of the servicemen of both armies
martyred during the military operations and prayed to Almighty
Allah for the repose of their souls.
The Defence Minister noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation
is constantly developing in all fields, including the military. He
emphasised that the strategic alliance between the two fraternal
countries is based on friendship and brotherhood.
The Minister noted that the friendly relations of the heads of
two states play an invaluable role in reaching a high level of
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation.
C.S. Tüfekçi expressed his satisfaction with the visit to
Azerbaijan. He expressed the importance of further expansion of
cooperation based on mutual trust, confidence, and support between
the two countries.
The importance of joint projects in military provision was noted
at the meeting attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Cahit
Bağcı, and the leadership of the defence industry companies of the
fraternal country. The meeting discussed further expansion of
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in military, military-technical,
and other fields, including regional security issues.
